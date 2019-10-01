OpenTable Announces the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in Canada for 2019

Interest in Plant-Based Diets Skyrocket: Mentions in OpenTable Reviews has Increased by 200 Percent since 2017

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- In celebration of World Vegetarian Day, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), today released its list of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in Canada for 2019. According to data from OpenTable, interest in plant-based diets and meat alternatives have become more prevalent in 2019 than previous years with reviews featuring "plant based" increasing by 200 percent since 2017. Additionally, there were less than 100 reviews before 2016 that mention "vegan", but that number has since increased by almost 15,000 per month.

With increased interest in veggie-based cuisine, OpenTable is providing diners with a list of standout restaurants catered to sustainable and meatless dietary preferences. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across nine provinces the list is culled from more than 500,000 verified diner reviews of over 3,000 Canadian restaurants.

From locally grown, sustainable cuisine at Forage in Vancouver, to the cutting edge plant-based dishes at Planta in Toronto, the list is perfect for vegans and vegetarians everywhere and even their omnivore friends at the table. With 22 restaurants on the list, Toronto takes the lead, followed by Vancouver (6), Montreal (6) and Calgary (3). Dartmouth, St. John's, Fredericton, Edmonton, Ottawa, Saskatoon and Winnipeg also had restaurants on the top 50 list.

"There's no doubt that plant-based dining is a trend as we're seeing increasing interest in vegetarian menu options from our diners," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. "In honor of World Vegetarian Day, we thought it was a great moment to celebrate this change in dietary habits by spotlighting restaurants that serve up dining experiences guaranteed to satisfy any plant-based diet or omnivore appetite."

OpenTable's list of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in Canada for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "good vegetarian options", "vegetarian options" or "vegan."

Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:

50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in Canada for 2019

360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower – Toronto, ON

Afghan Kitchen South Surrey – Surrey, BC

Atomica Kitchen / Cocktails – Kingston, ON

Berkeley North – Hamilton, ON

Bistro 67 – Whitby, ON

Byblos – Toronto, ON

The Canteen on Portland – Dartmouth, NS

Cluny – Toronto, ON

Damas – Montreal, QC

District Eatery – Toronto, ON

Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum – Toronto, ON

Donna Mac – Calgary, AB

Earls Kitchen + Bar - King Street – Toronto, ON

East is East - Main St – Vancouver, BC

El Catrin – Toronto, ON

Europea – Montreal, QC

EVOO in the Courtyard – St. John's, NL

Fairouz – Ottawa, ON

Forage – Vancouver, BC

Fresh – Multiple Locations

Hearth Restaurant – Saskatoon, SK

Hello123 – Toronto, ON

Ile Flottante (former Les Deux Singes) – Montreal, QC

Invitation V – Montreal, QC

Isaac's Way – Fredericton, NB

L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Montreal, QC

Lake House Restaurant – St. Catharines, ON

Lola Rosa Parc – Montreal, QC

Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro – Guelph, ON

Moltaqa Moroccan Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

My Shanti – Surrey, BC

Mythology – Toronto, ON

Neverland Tea Salon – Vancouver, BC

Nuba - Kitsilano – Vancouver, BC

O&B Canteen – Toronto, ON

Oliver & Bonacini Café Grill, Yonge & Front – Toronto, ON

OLO Restaurant – Victoria, BC

Open Sesame – Calgary, AB

Piatto Pizzeria - Midtown – St. John's, NL

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB

Plant Matter – Multiple Locations

Planta – Multiple Locations

The Root Cellar - London, ON

Rosalinda – Toronto, ON

Storm Crow Manor – Toronto, ON

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, AB

Terroni ADELAIDE – Toronto, ON

Vij's – Vancouver, BC

Woodlot – Toronto, ON

The Yellow Pear Kitchen – St. Catharines, ON

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/best-restaurants-for-vegetarians-ca-2019

