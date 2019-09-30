OpenTable Adds Restaurant Meal Delivery

Uber Eats partnership enables delivery through OpenTable's app

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), today announced it is building on the success of its relationship with Uber Eats in the U.S. by expanding to Canada to offer delivery at hundreds of Canadian restaurants on OpenTable's newly updated iOS app.

OpenTable helps diners discover and book the best restaurant for any occasion, whether they are looking for a special night out or a restaurant quality meal at home. Diners can now select from one of Canada's most popular restaurant delivery services to order a meal in a few simple taps. By adding delivery as an option, OpenTable provides a more comprehensive picture of dining choices in one place.

"Sometimes plans change or the weather doesn't cooperate. Even if reservations need to be cancelled, diners can now still enjoy the meal they had planned from home," said Joseph Essas, CTO, OpenTable. "Our goal is to make OpenTable the go-to app for all dining occasions. Adding delivery is an important next step."

"While our diners love our restaurant experience, we understand they need options for when they want a night in," said Nick Di Donato, President and CEO, Liberty Entertainment Group . "Delivery through OpenTable gives us the ability to serve diners, no matter where they are and how they want their meal."

When searching for a restaurant or visiting a restaurant profile page on OpenTable's iOS app, diners will see a "Get it delivered" button. Diners who choose delivery are then directed to Uber Eats to complete the transaction. At launch, Uber Eats will power delivery for nearly 700 restaurants across 7 provinces in Canada on the OpenTable iOS app. Future features will include estimated delivery time and cost.

"At Uber Eats, we're always thinking about how to improve our customers' and partners' experiences," said Jeremy Downs, Director of Business Development at Uber Eats. "Being able to deliver meals from OpenTable's restaurant partners helps expand the variety of menu options available. That's why we're so excited to partner with OpenTable to deliver meals to diners from their favourite restaurants."

OpenTable also recently announced the launch of its redesigned iOS and Android app, which provides more relevant, personalized options to help expedite the decision-making process. The new homescreen features dynamic, data-backed recommendations tailored to each diner based on past bookings, favourites, and other insights to provide a personalized in-app experience. Diners can also vote a restaurant up or down to improve recommendations and make the app smarter over time. OpenTable's app update is now available globally for all iOS and Android users in the App Store or Google Play .

To learn more about OpenTable's new food ordering options or to read more about the updated app, please visit the OpenTable blog .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 52,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 128 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

About Uber Canada

Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp in 2009, Uber is evolving the way the world moves. Present in communities across Canada, Uber has revolutionized transportation and offers Canadian driver-partners a new way to earn income in their spare time by offering an affordable transportation alternative to riders across the country. For more information, visit uber.com .

About Uber Eats Canada

Since launching in Canada in December 2015, Uber Eats has revolutionized food delivery by offering hundreds of thousands of Canadians an opportunity to connect with local restaurants in cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, and more. For small business owners, Uber Eats has helped expand their reach and grow their businesses while also creating flexible earning opportunities for delivery partners.

