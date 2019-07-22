OpenStax and Vretta Partner to Distribute OER Print Textbooks for Canadian Students

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - OpenStax and Vretta have partnered to distribute high-quality OER print textbooks to institutions and students across Canada.

Though OpenStax OER textbooks will always be free online, surveys have found that about 10% of students would rather use printed versions. By partnering with a leading Canadian education technology company, Vretta, OpenStax now has the means to meet the needs of many Canadian students who prefer using print textbooks to learn.

If you are a current Canadian OpenStax user and would like to request print versions of your textbooks, please fill out this form to place your order with Vretta.

About OpenStax

OpenStax is committed to improving access to quality learning materials. As a nonprofit ed tech initiative that is part of Rice University and supported by philanthropic foundations, OpenStax provides free college and Advanced Placement textbooks that are developed and peer-reviewed by educators, as well as low cost, personalized courseware that helps students learn. For more information, visit http://openstax.org.

About Vretta

Vretta is an award-winning EdTech leader that is breaking the mould of teaching and learning through its engaging, flexible, and affordable resources. Through our collaborations with educators across the world, we are reshaping the learning experiences for students and ensuring that they acquire meaningful skills that serve them in their lives and professions.

