SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenStamp Launches Exciting BTC Prediction Center for Crypto Traders and Investors, built on the STAMP Protocol, backed by Animoca Brands and KuCoin. It introduces the BTC Prediction Center, where users can test their market instincts, explore BTC-native experiences, and earn OS Points through strategic participation.

OpenStamp's Prediction Center provides an engaging way for Bitcoin traders and investors to start with a simple prediction: will Bitcoin's price rise or fall in the next 5 minutes? Successful predictions earn double OS Points, creating a fun and rewarding experience that blends market intuition with real-time action.

The Prediction Center enhances engagement and introduces a gamified approach to trading, allowing participants to sharpen their market insights while being rewarded for their accuracy.

As users progress, the Prediction Center will unlock more gameplay options and flexible prediction formats, offering a dynamic, evolving experience. What's more, users can actively shape future prediction themes by contributing ideas and feedback through the OpenStamp community, ensuring a co-created ecosystem of BTC-native gamified engagement.

Why Join OpenStamp's Prediction Center?

Real-time BTC predictions – Guess if Bitcoin will go up or down in the next 5 minutes.

will go up or down in the next 5 minutes. Earn double OS Points for correct predictions.

Engaging and interactive crypto experience – A perfect blend of fun and market intuition.

experience – A perfect blend of fun and market intuition. Join the community – help design future prediction topics and formats.

Beyond Predictions: More Ways to Earn

Alongside the Prediction Center, OpenStamp introduces OS Points, a loyalty rewards system that allows users to accumulate points through daily sign-ins and platform activities. These points can be used to participate in the Roulette Game, where users spin for exciting rewards, including BTC, OG Passes, OS Points, and more.

Get Started Now!

For more details, visit: https://openstamp.io/

