QUEBEC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 23rd, the Vieux Carré, new cocktail bar from Groupe la Tanière, will open its doors. Located at 36 ½ St-Pierre street in Quebec City, at the same address as two of the three other establishments of Groupe la Tanière (which includes Légende, l'Orygine and Tanière3 restaurants), the place can accommodate up to 20 indoor seatings. During summer, Vieux Carré offers one of the most beautiful terraces in the city with a breathtaking view of Place de Paris and the St-Lawrence River.

THE PLACE

Vieux Carré Cocktail Bar captured by Simon Ferland. (CNW Group/Restaurant la Tanière)

Finally, we find, at a stone's throw from Place Royale and Petit Champlain, a lounge cocktail bar where, in a cozy, intimate and warm atmosphere, it is possible for everyone to stop for a moment to enjoy of a drink. Opened Thursday to Sunday, from 4 p.m. until June 24th, and then opened from Tuesday to Sunday, from 1 p.m., the Vieux Carré welcomes its clientele until 1 a.m. The bar will also allow guests of Groupe la Tanière restaurants to complete their experience by starting or ending their evening there.

COCKTAILS & DISHES

Find on the Vieux Carré menu a selection of 20 signature cocktails and mocktails exclusively designed by the experienced and creative team of bartenders, accompanied by a vast selection of spirits, beers and ciders highlighting numerous Quebec products. Under the direction of Philippe Veilleux, dining room director and co-owner of the Orygine restaurant, "we find an approach that emphasizes on hospitality and the art of classic cocktails made with attention to detail and our usual local touch which will please both connoisseurs and new enthusiasts".

To complete this offer, a dozen dishes including, among others, oysters, a tartare and a Cubano sandwich, are created by chef Sabrina Lemay, co-owner of the Orygine restaurant. These are fresh, tasty sharing dishes, inspired by simplicity and local cuisine.

WHERE DOES THE NAME COME FROM?

The Vieux Carré echoes a cocktail of the same name originally from Louisiana, while referring to the square of Place de Paris. The place pays homage to the origins, the heritage of the territory of Nouvelle-France and the rich history of the neighborhood. The bar also wishes to take a creative and dynamic look at classics and norms.

"Here, for a moment, we forget hostile lands, misery and epidemics. A single motto rules: fraternize, celebrate and warm your heart and soul to forget the rigors of winter and the worries of survival."

[Jacques Boisdon - 1st innkeeper of Quebec, 1648]

ABOUT GROUPE LA TANIÈRE

A family business, originally founded by Laurier Therrien in 1977, the Groupe la Tanière, now managed by Frédéric Laplante and Karen Therrien, is a true pioneer of boreal cuisine which has been able to reinvent, in nearly 50 years of existence, a forward-looking and sensory approach of the gastronomic experience. Proud of their rich heritage, the four restaurants including Légende, l'Orygine, Tanière3 and now, Vieux Carré promote local producers to highlight the terroir and local expertise. The art of service and hospitality, attention to detail and culinary creativity are at the heart of their identity while allowing each of the four signature locations to express their own personality, like the chefs and dining room directors, all co-owners, who interpret in their own way the essence of contemporary Quebec cuisine.

