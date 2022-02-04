Opening of Occupancy Process for new Affordable Housing Project

The 60-unit complex has a mix of fully accessible studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Several of the one-bedroom units are adaptable and can be adjoined with another unit for supported living arrangements.

The name of this complex, Diversity Flats, came through careful consideration of our agency staff with a focus on the inclusion of people of all races, cultures, and genders, and establishing a sense of community and belonging for everyone. The name is in strong alignment with our vision of building safe, healthy and inclusive communities for all.

The focus of this affordable housing project is to support low to moderate income households with rents set below market rate, which are intended to remain under market through the life of the project.

"By supporting the construction of affordable new homes like this, our government is ensuring people can live and stay in their communities, close to family and where they work," said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. "These homes will help create a healthy neighbourhood and community that will benefit the city of Kamloops for years to come."

Rent is considered to be between 20-30% under market in our community and will range from $850 to $1450 per month, depending on unit size.

For more information and application details, please contact the agency's Property Manager at 250-682-4196 or through the agency's email at [email protected]

SOURCE John Howard Society Thompson Region

For further information: Media Inquiries: Lindsay Lord, Chief Executive Officer, 250-434-1700 Ext 502