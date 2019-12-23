Opening of multi-use pathway on Samuel De Champlain Bridge

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23 2019 /CNW/ - The multi-use pathway on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will open today. For the first time, pedestrians and cyclists can now cross the river between Montréal and the South Shore 365 days a year.

This 3.4-kilometre pathway links up with existing bike path networks in Montréal and Brossard. The pathway also includes four lookouts offering impressive views of the St. Lawrence River, the Seaway and downtown Montréal.

The highway portion of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge corridor is now open in its final configuration. The remaining work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. This work includes the completition of one access ramp, road section paving, as well as paint touch-ups and landscaping, which cannot be completed during winter.

Quote

"Pedestrians and cyclists now have a safe and reliable way to cross the Samuel De Champlain Bridge on a multi-use pathway, year-round. This marks a turning point for active transportation in the Greater Montréal Area, and reaffirms the Samuel De Champlain Bridge as a modern, efficient piece of infrastructure that meets current and future mobility needs to improve peoples' quality of life."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Highlights

Every day the Samuel De Champlain Bridge provides a safe modern link between Montréal and the South Shore for thousands of commuters, cyclists, pedestrians and tourists, as well as a link for international trade representing billions of dollars.

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge was inaugurated on June 28, 2019 .

. The Samuel De Champlain Bridge corridor, built in public-private partnership by Infrastructure Canada and Signature on the Saint Lawrence , includes the Samuel De Champlain Bridge, the Nuns' Island Bridge and the federal sections of Highway 15 and Highway 10 linking the new bridge to the Greater Montréal transportation network.

Learn about multi-use path etiquette and safety tips:

https://www.newchamplain.ca/2019/12/opening-of-the-samuel-de-champlain-multi-use-path-on-december-23rd-2019-at-100-pm/

Learn more about the Samuel De Champlain Bridge corridor: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nbsl-npsl/index-eng.html https://www.newchamplain.ca/

