Opening Friday: Toronto's Newest Outdoor Festival with 5 Acres of Giant Inflatables and Lights!

Opening Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Location: Downsview Park, 93 Tuscan Gate, North York, ON

Duration: June 21 - August 10, 2024

Hours: 3pm to 10pm

Visitors to Foffy's Wonderland will enjoy more than just a walk through the park. The festival includes:

Giant Inflatables: Jump and play on over 8,600 square feet of inflatable fun, perfect for kids and adults alike.

Jump and play on over 8,600 square feet of inflatable fun, perfect for kids and adults alike. Spectacular Light Displays: Marvel at the towering, 40-foot light installations that transform the evening into a vibrant spectacle of colors.

Marvel at the towering, 40-foot light installations that transform the evening into a vibrant spectacle of colors. Interactive Features: Engage with city-exclusive interactive elements and IP-themed amusement rides that bring stories to life.

Engage with city-exclusive interactive elements and IP-themed amusement rides that bring stories to life. Live Performances: Enjoy a line-up of local and international artists performing live on stage, adding a soundtrack to your magical journey.

Enjoy a line-up of local and international artists performing live on stage, adding a soundtrack to your magical journey. Food Market: Taste a variety of culinary delights from local and international vendors, offering everything from quick snacks to full meals.

"Foffy's Wonderland is all about celebrating summer in the city," said the founder of Foffy's Wonderland. "We've created a place where families and friends can gather to enjoy the warm weather, exciting attractions, and each other's company in a truly magical setting."

The festival not only seeks to entertain but also to create a community gathering space that fosters joy, creativity, and connection among its visitors. It's a summer destination that offers a mix of thrill, entertainment, and relaxation for all ages.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the event. For more information, including a detailed schedule of events, please visit www.foffyfoffy.com

About Foffy's Wonderland Foffy's Wonderland is Toronto's newest large-scale outdoor family festival. Designed to enchant visitors with its innovative attractions and engaging atmosphere, the festival offers a unique blend of excitement and discovery for all ages.

SOURCE Pulsarland Entertainment Ltd.

[email protected]