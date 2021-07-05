Opening ceremony of INÉDI's new laboratory - The human body at the heart of industrial design!

TERREBONNE, QC, July 5th 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A brand new laboratory has just been inaugurated at INÉDI, a Centre collégial de transfert de technologie (CCTT) in industrial design, affiliated with the Cégep régional de Lanaudière in Terrebone. Its main mandate is to conduct applied research projects with the objective to develop, optimize and validate innovative products that interact with the human body, particularly in the fields of adapted sport, technical aid and aging of the population.

« As all of INÉDI's research axes, the Human-Object Interaction axis supports the National Technological Innovation Centre in Adapted Sport. With the different grants obtained from the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Canada Foundation for Innovation, Economical Development of Canada and Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, we are able to inaugurate our new laboratory today », specifies Sylvain Poirier, Director at INÉDI.

As such, companies, universities and researchers throughout Canada can now benefit from professionals working in the KINÉDI laboratory.

« Our long-term vision is to become a leader in innovative products for adapted sport, in order to increase access to people with disabilities. As example, one of our high-tech equipment is a high-performance treadmill that can help quantify the effects of wheelchair setups on the human body, namely on the shoulder muscles used during propulsion », adds Anne-Laure Ménard, leader of the Human-Object Interaction axis at INÉDI.

In addition to the treadmill, the laboratory is also equipped with optoelectronic cameras, inertial motion sensors, pressure insoles, force plates, electromyographic electrodes, aging simulation suits, eye-tracking glasses and more.

« Our pool of equipment is now available to companies to develop innovative products and also to researchers to collect data and actively contribute to advancing science. », adds Mrs Ménard.

ABOUT INÉDI

INÉDI aims at improving the practice of industrial design and its application within companies, organizations, institutions and other CCTTs, through technological transfer arising from support mandates and applied research projects.

Professional designers and researchers at INÉDI work in collaboration with Cégep de Terrebonne's Industrial Design Technology program, as it is part of the center's mission to involve students in research projects. Interns are thus supervised by a team of professionals and benefit from a valuable working experience that will certainly serve as an asset when integrating the job market.

To learn more about the services offered at INÉDI, visit its website: www.inedi.ca.

