Open Until 2 AM, Ninja Launches 10-Minute Free Grocery Delivery in Toronto

Canada's First Instant Delivery App, Expands 10-Minute Grocery Delivery Service to Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Ninja Delivery, a Waterloo ultrafast grocery delivery start-up that launched amid the pandemic in 2021, is now expanding its operations to Canada's largest city.

"We started Ninja to save people their most scarce resource: Time. This inspired us to build a service that feels like magic, and now we want to make it available to as many people as possible" said Wesley Yue, Co-Founder, and CEO, Ninja Delivery. "Torontonians will now have a faster and local alternative to services like Instacart and UberEats, which can take hours, sometimes days to deliver." The current 10-minute delivery zone can be found here , with plans to expand the service to cover most of GTA in coming months.

More than 1,000 products including rapid Covid-19 antigen tests

Everything from fresh produce, to locally sourced meat, hair and skin products, treats for your pets, phone chargers, and even COVID-19 antigen tests are available for 10-minute contactless delivery at Ninja right now.

Daring and Reliable

Ninja is redefining the meaning of convenience. On top of ridiculously fast 10-minute delivery speeds, Ninja is open until 2 AM, has no minimum order, offers free delivery on orders over $9.99, and requires no subscription fees.

Not your usual grocery delivery service

To be able to provide such short times of delivery, Ninja relies on proprietary technology to do everything from choosing its product selection, arranging inventory in micro-fulfillment centers, packing orders, and routing the fastest path to the customer's address.

Behind every delivery is a team of "Delivery Ninjas", who are local employees, making fair wages plus tips, and who are provided benefits. Ninja takes pride in providing a better working environment than all of the gig-economy platforms. A vibrant crew that knows the meaning of teamwork is part of Ninja's edge to deliver in 10 minutes or less.

Built on sustainability, Ninja's eco-friendly initiatives include using electric bikes, recycled paper bags, and proprietary technology to prevent any inventory waste.

