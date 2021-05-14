Open Letter To The Public and Towers In Ontario

THESSALON, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Dear Ontario Motorists,

No doubt you know of someone who has been taken advantage of by unfair towing practices, disreputable repair garages, and/or corrupt law enforcement agencies that are under investigation for alleged involvement in criminal activity in the towing industry.

The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) is the largest and most established association elevating the Towing Standards of Practice of Ontario and recognizes the need for Provincial Licensing in the Towing Industry to protect Consumers.

Over the last few years, the PTAO has conducted its own research and consulted Consumers, the Ministry of Transportation, local and Provincial Police, automobile associations and other stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of practice in the towing industry. The results and recommended solutions to overhaul the towing industry were published and provided to the Provincial Government to assist in raising the standards of the towing industry.

However, much more work is necessary to ensure Public Safety. The PTAO has made numerous requests to meet with the Premier of Ontario to discuss solutions to an industry fraught with corruption and safety issues. Consumers deserve the right to obtain towing services and have their needs attended to in a fair and professional manner. Without appropriate consultation and responses from the Provincial Government to our concerns, Consumers may be put at greater risk without identified standards of practice in an unregulated industry. The Provincial Government continues to ignore the requests of the PTAO to meet, resulting in the need to escalate our concerns through legal counsel.

On March 2nd, 2021, Minister Caroline Mulroney alongside Ms. Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, and Mr. Thomas Carrique, Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, announced the launch of a 'Tow Zone Pilot Project' of how the deployment of towers on the 400 Series Highways would be activated. Yet, towing standards and the safe operation of a tow truck have yet to be identified. The lack of consultation and appropriate stakeholder research is necessary to determine the required Government Regulations and policies that will provide safe towing on our highways.

The PTAO does not support the Provincial Government's decision to rush through legislation without sufficient industry and public consultation. Elevating the highest Standards of Practice to serve the public requires the Provincial Government to fulfill its obligation to Consumers through a proper and fulsome research process of the towing industry to best serve the public.

The PTAO wants you to know that your trust and elevating the standards of towing to protect Consumer interests are at the core values we know are essential if Provincial Licensing in Ontario is to be effective.

Sincerely,

The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO)

www.ptao.org

SOURCE The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO)