MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - It does not seem to matter however or how much we say it, our cries go unanswered: The community sector is chronically underfunded and has been for years. For the 4,000 independent community action organizations in Quebec, many challenges existed long before the pandemic. In fact, the current social and health crisis has only exacerbated an already difficult situation.

In spite of this, community groups have gone to great lengths to adapt to the crisis in order to carry out their respective missions and provide assistance and support to the most marginalized populations. The members of the National Assembly have not missed a single opportunity to highlight the indispensable contribution of the community sector, thank community workers and, ironically, note how we always seem to work miracles with very few resources!

Therein lies the problem.

Thank yous do not do much to pay the rent, continue running our programs, or offer decent wages and working conditions.

We cannot go on like this. Community groups need funding that is adequate, stable and annual, which would allow us to do our work properly, according to our strategic directions, and in response to needs that emerge on the ground! There is a significant shortfall in order to have adequate funding, i.e. an extra $460 million annually for all the independent community action organizations in Quebec.

A social safety net under attack...

Quebec is fortunate to have a large and strong community sector whose mission is to support folks who have all kinds of needs. Each year, thousands of people come to us for help or assistance, to relieve their isolation, to find a place where they belong, and to defend their rights.

The community sector is an important link in the Quebec social safety net. Unfortunately, just like funding for community groups, social programs and public services have also undergone major disinvestment over the past decades. The more the government cuts back, the worse the inequalities and injustices become, and the pressure on organizations increases. Community groups are not here to fill in for services that fall under the responsibility of the State.

Promises shattered, community groups shuttered!

It is for these reasons that independent community action organizations will participate in a week of actions and closures from February 21 to 24. Here in Montreal, hundreds of community groups will participate in a demonstration, on February 22nd, to send a clear message to the government, ahead of the Coalition Avenir Québec's last budget before the elections: Mr. Legault, listen to our heartfelt plea, fulfill your responsibilities toward the population, keep your promises, and... Commit to the community sector!

FRACA Montréal is the regional chapter of the Québec-wide Engagez-vous pour le communautaire or "Commit to the Community Sector" campaign that unites 4000 independent community action organizations.

