Open letter from Daniel Germain, President and Founder of the Club des petits déjeuners du Québec and Leah Lipkowitz, Financial Security Advisor

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - We are two weeks away from the federal election and are asking our political parties on the campaign trail to take a stand and respond via their campaign platform regarding an unacceptable situation in our Country: today 1 million children go to school on an empty stomach each and every day. What are you prepared to do about it?

This is an urgent situation that needs to be address now. For almost 30 years, there were many promises with no results. Today we are asking for a real commitment. In 1989, the House of Commons unanimously passed a resolution to eliminate child poverty by the year 2000. With nothing done and child poverty actually increasing since then, UNICEF now ranks Canada 37 out of 41 developed countries on children's access to nutritious foods.

There is an online petition that began a month ago (created by Leah Lipkowitz, available at http://petition.feedcharity.org ), asking all political parties to act on this social issue. It has already collected close to 5,000 signatures as well as the support of the Ontario Teachers' Federation, Breakfast Club of Canada and Billy Baldwin a Hollywood celebrity.

It is now time to act for our children, we cannot remain inactive in the face of such a social crisis. In a statement made on Sept 24, 2019, Jean-Luc Mongrain proclaimed: "Those who are currently in the election campaign should answer a question: Does the future of our greatest natural wealth, our children, deserve a real commitment from our elected officials for the adoption of a National School Food Program? This is a simple question that must be answered by those who ask for our trust."

The time is now!

About Leah Lipkowitz

Leah Lipkowitz is a financial security advisor, entrepreneur, former publisher and philanthropist based in Montreal. As a correspondent for Global News, she has received numerous awards, including the Top 100 Women in Business Award, for four consecutive years.

