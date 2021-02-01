Open Farm Joins Loop in Canada, Expanding Reach as First-Ever Pet Food Partner

Canadian market availability expands Open Farm's reach and partnership with Loop, first established in the United States, in June 2020. Open Farm purpose-built its branded stainless steel tins for the Loop platform, designed to be functional, durable, and aesthetically-appealing. The collaborative initiative aligns with Open Farm's Do Some Good® mission, continuing its ongoing efforts to positively impact the environment, and reduce single-use packaging and disposable waste.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Open Farm, as we continue our commitment to raise the bar when it comes to feeding our pets and caring for our planet," said Isaac Langleben, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Farm. "Joining the Loop Store has been an important step in continuing to pioneer ways to reduce our environmental impact; it's the perfect way to offer consumers a waste-free option. We believe Canadians are ready for lowering their package-waste footprint, and we are excited to be able to continue to extend our mission to more consumers."

"Loop is designed to be as convenient as the single-use shopping experience while creating a sustainable, circular model for consumption," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle. "Collaboration is necessary to tackle the waste crisis head on, and we're delighted to have Open Farm join us to make meaningful progress toward our shared goal of reducing waste."

91 per cent of all plastic waste has never been recycled, and the pet food industry is a huge contributor to this issue. As part of the Loop platform, Open Farm advances the progression of waste being a thing of the past. Notably, Open Farm was the first company in the industry to create a nationwide pet food packaging recycling program with TerraCycle (launched 2014), a testament to the brand commitment to keep the planet in mind with every choice made.

Two Open Farm canine favourites are available waste-free through the Loop store: Harvest Chicken Freeze Dried Raw and Pasture Raised Lamb Freeze Dried Raw. Offering premium nutrition and delicious taste, Open Farm Freeze Dried Raw contains 85 per cent of protein from raw animal ingredients, mixed with organic fruits and vegetables—made easy to serve.

Pet parents may shop for Open Farm Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food on loopstore.ca, and get it delivered to their home via Loop's zero waste delivery system, the Loop Tote—eliminating disposable, single-use shipping materials.

Once the product is empty, customers simply place the tins back into the Loop tote and schedule a free pick-up from home. Loop sorts and professionally cleans the packaging and tote bag to stringent health and safety standards, so products can then be replenished as needed, creating a convenient, zero waste shopping system.

Open Farm is available through the Loop platform to Ontario consumers in a broad reach of cities and regions, including the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Muskoka region, Niagara region, Ottawa, and Prince Edward County, to name a few.

Open Farm continues to lead the industry towards sustainable pet food by disrupting the supply chain and changing the way pet food is sourced and produced. The company has partnered with Certified Humane®, Global Animal Partnership and Ocean Wise Seafood, to source ingredients from farm to bowl, Open Farm illustrates to the entire pet food industry that animal welfare and preserving the planet can be accomplished simultaneously, while delivering quality products. In addition, as part of Open Farm's commitment to ethical and transparent sourcing practices, pet parents can instantly trace the origin of every ingredient in their bag of Open Farm pet food by visiting openfarmpet.com/pages/transparency .

About Open Farm

Open Farm is a Toronto-based pet food company on a mission to Do Some Good® for pets, farm animals and the planet. Every Open Farm recipe is designed to deliver exceptional nutrition, and is committed to raising the bar on the way we feed our pets with even stricter standards than what we eat ourselves. Open Farm delivers on its nutritional promise across seven different product categories with an unmatched approach to ingredient transparency. Since 2014, Open Farm has extended its presence to over 5,500 neighbourhood pet stores across North America and at OpenFarmPet.com. Connect with Open Farm on Instagram and Facebook.

About Loop

Loop, operating in Canada as Loop CIRC, is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard-to-recycle waste. Loop has been designed to address the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular reuse platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging in the long term.

