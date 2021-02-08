Open Banking Initiative Canada appoints Tara Wilson COO of Paysafe's Income Access to Board of Directors

Wilson brings almost two decades of expertise in the technology industry and is an award-winning FinTech leader. She joined Paysafe Group in 2015, later making an internal transition to its marketing technology and services provider Income Access , which specializes in supporting the growth of partners across the iGaming, forex, and lottery sectors, respectively. As COO, she oversees all aspects of Income Access, including product development and innovation, streamlining of all operational processes, and growing the company's extensive client base by breaking into new verticals globally.

Wilson's appointment reflects OBIC's ongoing commitment to establishing a board of directors that possesses a wealth of industry expertise and is bound by shared beliefs regarding the value of open banking for Canadian consumers. An influential and positive disruptor committed to diversity, inclusion, equity, and progressive workplace culture, Wilson has garnered numerous accolades, including:

Women's Executive Network (WXN) Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada 2019

2019 Women Run Workplace of the Year 2020, 2019 (Stevie Awards)

Female Executive of the Year 2020, 2018 (Stevie Awards)

Christian Clapton, Executive Director of OBIC, regarding the significance of Wilson's addition to the board, said: "Tara's a highly recognized and inspiring leader who will bring her considerable knowledge and influence to the OBIC Board's efforts. She will be an integral member of our team and our commitment to bringing open banking to Canadian consumers. We're all looking forward to working with her."

Michelle Beyo, OBIC Board member and Founder and CEO of Finavator Inc., said: "OBIC's commitment to diversity is incredibly important in driving an inclusive open banking ecosystem. I am so proud to be a board member and excited to welcome Tara Wilson. Tara has achieved so much in her fintech career and it is such a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with her to strive towards open banking for Canadian consumers."

Commenting on her board appointment, Wilson said: "I'm honoured to have the opportunity to join the OBIC's board of directors and be part of an initiative that's dedicated to spurring financial innovation for the benefit of Canadians. In addition, the OBIC promises to be a leader when it comes to diversity and inclusion, something which has always been one of my own core focuses, with its mission of achieving a 50/50 board by the end of 2021."

ABOUT OBIC

Open Banking Initiative Canada (OBIC) is a not-for-profit organization committed to gathering great minds to promote and drive the development of open banking in Canada. OBIC believes that Open Banking is a force for good, and its mission is to be a single voice for the financial services industry that represents the viewpoints of key participants. We endeavour to ensure that the open banking framework we will develop captures all parties' interests across Canada, helps develop and sustain a globally competitive market, and places consumers' needs and interests first. Further information is available at: https://obicanada.ca

OBIC Mission Ensure that the Canadian Open Banking framework:

Captures all parties' interests across Canada

Helps to develop a globally competitive market

Places the needs and interests of the consumer first

Committed to gender diverse board

Focuses on Leadership and Education 2021 Key Initiatives OBIC Open Banking Insight Series interviews with Fintechs, Banks, VCs and Government officials in Canada and the UK. Moderated by Independent Senator Colin Deacon interviews with Fintechs, Banks, VCs and Government officials in Canada and the UK. Moderated by Independent Senator Colin Deacon

OBIC Open Banking Manifesto - To be released in February 2021

OBIC Industry Open Banking Hackathon - To be held in Spring 2021

ABOUT PAYSAFE

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $98 billion in 2019, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com .

ABOUT INCOME ACCESS

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specializes in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino, and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), FXCM, GAIN Capital, IGT's Lottomatica, Ladbrokes Coral, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, TwinSpires and William Hill.

