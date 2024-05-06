OOt Social Health Redefines Community Building with Innovative Platform Launch

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark mental health awareness, OOt Social Health proudly launches its app to revolutionise community engagement. OOt Social Health represents a paradigm shift in fostering vibrant communities through face-to-face interactions, blending proximity, shared skills, mutual interests, and organisational affiliations.

"Research shows that loneliness has the same effect as 15 cigarettes a day in terms of health outcomes and health care costs," says Thyagi DeLanerolle, Founder and CEO of OOt Social Health. "Through engaging with hundreds of executives, community leaders, and end users, we've discovered that proximity, skills, and interests are the key to enhancing the human experience and breaking down barriers to belonging - the key to solving loneliness."

OOt Social Health's communication tools empower individuals and organisations to connect authentically, driving meaningful relationships and creating a sense of belonging. The platform's innovative approach has garnered support from industry leaders who recognize the vital role of social health in overall mental well-being.

Nov Omana, President of Collective HR Solutions, states, "Using OOt as the foundation for my services' communities, we intend to leverage OOt's platform to continue conversations and connections beyond the broadcast or meeting of these groups."

Charlotte Kirby, Founder/CEO of The Village Hive Coworking, expresses excitement about increased member engagement across locations, stating, "OOt will encourage more conversation starters and strengthen the trust already built within our community."

President of Dress for Success Toronto, Kirsten Eastwood underscores the importance of addressing social isolation, noting, "OOt provides a meaningful way to assess how our work helps move women towards economic independence."

As OOt Social Health invites the general public to join the public beta, individuals are encouraged to download the OOt Social Health app from the App Store or Play Store using the invite code "123456" to begin testing and provide feedback. Together, let's build a future where loneliness is a thing of the past, and authentic connections thrive in our neighbourhoods and workplaces.

About OOt Social Health: OOt Social Health is a revolutionary platform redefining community building. By seamlessly integrating proximity, shared skills, mutual interests, and organisational affiliations, OOt cultivates vibrant communities through purposeful face-to-face interactions. The suite of robust communication tools empowers individuals and organisations to forge authentic connections, fostering meaningful relationships and a profound sense of belonging. Join OOt in shaping the future of community engagement and well-being.

