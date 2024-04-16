"We're thrilled to unveil the Koda 2 Max, our biggest and most versatile oven yet, designed to accommodate every taste, all at once," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni. "With its seamless gas-only plug-and-play operation, this oven builds upon the success of one of our best-sellers, the Koda 16. It's a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of pizza perfection, backed by thousands of hours of rigorous testing and understanding."

The Koda 2 Max has a 24-inch cordierite baking surface that is capable of reaching 950 ℉ (500 ℃). The expansive oven can bake one 20-inch New York-style pizza, two 12-inch pizzas, or three 10-inch pizzas at the same time. Ooni's thickest 20 mm cordierite baking surface stays hotter longer while maximizing fuel efficiency.

Ooni's team of designers and engineers spent over 8,000 hours developing the Koda 2 Max's state-of-the-art G2 Gas Technology which delivers incredibly even heat across the oven for one-turn pizza cooking, reduced heating time between cooks, and ultimate ease of use. Two powerful, independently controlled gas burners allow for side-by-side, dual-zone cooking at a range of temperatures. This makes it possible to cook different styles of pizza simultaneously, or pizza and something else entirely. Slow cook a deep-dish pizza on one side while firing a NY-style pie on the other, or sear salmon on the left while flame-cooking kebabs on the right.

"This oven is what pizza party dreams are made of," said Darina Garland, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni. "But between the large cooking space and the versatile dual burners, pizza is only the beginning. The Koda 2 Max can precisely cook an entire meal of main and side dishes to absolute perfection."

A front-mounted digital temperature hub gives air temperature readings from either side of the oven, so you know exactly when to launch your pizzas. Dive deeper with a pair of digital food probes that take internal temperature readings of meats as they roast.

For the first time, users can remotely monitor the oven temperature using the new Ooni Connect™ functionality in the Ooni app. Syncing the Ooni oven to the app allows access to real-time cooking notifications, temperature tracking, product updates, tips, and more. For the ultimate pizza night experience, just add water and oil to Ooni's New York-Style Pizza Dough Mix for thin and crispy 20-inch New York-style pizza bases in as little as three hours.

Ooni's Koda 2 Max will be available for pre-order beginning May 28th here: https://ooni.com/pages/explore-koda-2-max

Orders will ship in Canada in July.

About Ooni

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Known for bringing portable pizza ovens to backyards all over the world, Ooni is a trailblazing company that creates products to elevate the joy of being together.

Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds, ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and heating up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive range of must-have accessories and carefully curated ingredients for pizza cooks, all available on Ooni.com.

There is only one planet to make pizza on, and Ooni believes they have a responsibility to protect and restore it. Ooni's annual Impact Report gives a detailed summary of their key focus areas, the progress they've made, and lays out what's to come.

In 2022 Ooni became a Certified B Corp™. After undertaking a rigorous assessment and verification process, Ooni has joined a community of like-minded companies and leaders using business as a force for good.

For pizza news, fun pizza topics, and pizza hot takes from celebrity guests, listen to The Pizza Pod Party from Ooni on any podcast network. To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com .

