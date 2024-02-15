ONYX INITIATIVE HOSTS INAUGURAL GALA TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH AND MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN SUPPORT OF BLACK POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS & GRADS

More Than 300 Guests Will Gather at Hotel X in Toronto for the Sold-Out February 29th event, including political, corporate, entertainment, media & judicial VIPs

WeShall Investments, Hyundai Auto Canada, & Bell On Board As Gold, Silver & Bronze Sponsors

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Onyx Initiative, a Toronto based non-profit that was established in 2020 to bridge the pervasive and systemic gap in the recruitment, selection, and retention of Black college and university students, and recent graduates for roles in corporate Canada is honoured to celebrate the extensive achievements of the many Black trailblazers who have made, and continue to make, significant contributions in every area of society that impacts the lives of all Canadians in significant ways.

In addition to Onyx's hugely successful, annual social media campaign, with daily video profiles highlighting prominent and lesser-known Black Canadians - which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views since inception, the organization will be hosting its first-ever gala to acknowledge the significance of Black History Month as well as mark the many achievements that have been made on behalf of the post-secondary students and emerging professionals in its Onyx Scholars Program, including – but not limited to – successfully onboarding more than 700 participants from across the country, and preparing to welcome a fifth cohort this spring, enlisting the support of 60+ corporate, educational, and community partners nationally, and curating a comprehensive training program with diverse job-readiness resources that have helped the scholars land roles with a range of Onyx employer partners like Bell, Hyundai Auto Canada, BMO, PwC, HOOPP, RBC, PCL, Eli Lilly Canada, TD and many more.

"Although we proudly remember and reiterate, whenever possible, the vital role that Black people and communities have played in shaping our country's rich history and identity, we would be remiss to not honour the steadfast efforts of the Ontario Black History Society, the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, and Senator Donald Oliver who were among the stalwart changemakers that made Black History Month a reality in Canada," said Nigela Purboo, co-founder and executive director, Onyx Initiative. "We're also keenly aware of the waning focus on DEI in the three years since the global, social justice movement, so it also seemed like the perfect time to introduce a signature event that refocuses attention on the wealth of young, Black innovative talent that exists, and often go unnoticed for key roles."

The highly anticipated event, which will shine a bright light on Onyx's scholars, will be hosted by veteran journalist and CBC Anchor, Dr. Dwight Drummond and boasts a bevy of confirmed VIPs such as the President and Vice-Chancellor of Toronto Metropolitan University Mohamed Lachemi, the Honourable Justice Donald F. McLeod, who will deliver the keynote address, and Wes Hall, best-selling author and notable businessman, who is also the executive chairman and founder of the gala's gold sponsor organization, WeShall Investments.

"I am truly excited and honoured to participate in this extraordinary gala celebrating Black History Month. WeShall Investments values diversity, innovation, and positive change, and joining hands with Onyx in this celebration reinforces our commitment to fostering a future where every voice is heard, every story is celebrated, and every dream is achievable," said Wes Hall. "Let us come together, inspired by the richness of history, to create a legacy that transcends boundaries and shapes a brighter, more inclusive future for all."

"We are thrilled to have dynamic allies like Wes, WeShall Investments, and our myriad of incredible corporate, educational, and community partners, and supporters on our side as we journey toward a more equitable society where hard work and perseverance provides a clearer pathway for all qualified job seekers to achieve career success," said Wayne Purboo, co-founder, Onyx Initiative. "With our combined resources and determination to create the professional eco-system that we believe in and know is possible, we will continue to ignite the kind of meaningful and sustainable change that we want to see in our communities, cities, country, and world."

The night's other standout moments to include Employer, Educational, Community and Volunteer Awards being given respectively to Hyundai Auto Canada, Toronto Metropolitan University, Lifelong Leadership Institute, a distinctive community and educational organization with an exemplary record of providing leadership development to Black high school students, and Zarrin Strasler, an Onyx mentor who also lends her time and 30-year financial expertise to the non-profit. Plus, an array of showstopping performances courtesy of esteemed jazz, blues, and gospel singer Jackie Richardson, Juno Award-winning R&B/Soul singer Sean Jones, 23-year-old musical phenom and classical trumpeter William Leathers, and accomplished, steel pan afficionado Gareth Burgess. One of Toronto's top DJ crews, D'Enforcas, will spearhead the entertainment at the gala after party.

ABOUT ONYX INITIATIVE

Onyx Initiative is a non-profit organization founded by entrepreneurs and philanthropists Wayne and Nigela Purboo in the wake of the global social justice movement and the subsequent call to action. The organization was established on the simple premise that anyone seeking meaningful employment and advancement, who is equipped and eager to fulfill the duties of a role, should have an equal opportunity to do so. Onyx's purpose is to expand the recruitment pipeline by offering comprehensive career development resources and forging mutually beneficial corporate, educational, and community partnerships to close the systemic gap in the hiring, retention and promotion of Black college and university students and recent graduates for roles in corporate Canada. Onyx's model is based on a dual and complementary value proposition - leverage post-secondary educational resources to create an expansive supply of high potential Black talent and collaborate with prominent businesses to nurture a growing demand for more inclusive internships and full-time placements.

