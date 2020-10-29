ONTogether, a Not-for-Profit on a mission to foster mental health resiliency during COVID-19, contributes $20,000 from its Resiliency Poster campaign to support Creating Alternatives' Plan Practice Live Project

"The work that Creating Alternatives is doing to provide an opportunity for those with development disabilities to thrive and flourish in the community is so important," stressed Jean-Marc MacKenzie, President and Founder of the Not-For-Profit ONTogether.

Creating Alternatives was founded in 1998 by Phyllis Santone, a parent of a child with special needs who recognized a major support gap in the system for her own family and others in their community. The organization was established as a private not for profit day option for persons with developmental disabilities and currently supports 43 individuals, many of whom reside with aging caregivers.

The funds raised by ONTogether for Creating Alternatives, as part of a print and social media campaign to support those in need, will fund community-based mental health & social service organizations that have had to cancel major fundraising events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I wish to thank ONTogether for showing us all true Ontario Spirit since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in this province," said Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "Thanks to their Resiliency Poster campaign and heartfelt generosity, this donation will help so many people and families that use the incredible services at Creating Alternatives. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this possible."

MacKenzie revealed that the limited-edition Resiliency Poster that was designed for Creating Alternatives called "Hibernation" was inspired by the story of Phyllis and her daughter Rita. The poster features a mother bear loving and protecting her cub during hibernation. MacKenzie offered, "it would be great if we too could find a way to think about and perhaps use our COVID 'hibernation' to foster personal resiliency and growth".

The "Plan Practice Live Project" is a collaboration between Creating Alternatives, York Support Services Network, and KC Professional Solutions, thus reflecting both a public and private scope. This initiative provides opportunities for program participants of Creating Alternatives, their families and selected network of support, to develop and implement sustainable and supportive housing options and/or scheduled ongoing respite. The results driven focus is to mitigate caregiver burnout and integrate optimal strategies to fill the growing gaps within this sector. Santone stressed "this project is important to support the transformation of individuals with development disabilities from group home (congregate living) to community (full inclusion)". Santone continued that, "COVID has affected those living in congregated settings disproportionally more than those living in their private homes. This project aligns with the future of infection control recommendations and provides families a realistic alternative to "housing" their adult children in "mini-institutions".

ONTogether is on a mission to remind Ontarians that we are in this together, and with the support of one another, will make it through the crisis. For the campaign, ONTogether assembled talented Canadian artist, Dave Murray to lend his creativity in designing posters that inspire Canadians to stay distant but connected.



ABOUT ONTogether

ONTogether, is a not-for-profit organization established by like-minded Ontarians in the healthcare sector who saw a need to contribute to the mental well-being of all Ontarians during the pandemic. ONTogether address the change in times by providing a message of hope, resiliency, and strength. ONTogether is committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and providing assistance to charitable organizations across Ontario through a series of campaigns beginning with the launch of the Resiliency Posters. When you buy a poster, you're supporting the charities in Ontario working tirelessly to support Canadians. 100% of the proceeds of posters go directly to each charity.

