OntarioMD Announces Appointment of New CEO

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The OntarioMD Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robert Fox has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 10, 2022.

Robert Fox has 25 years of experience leading large teams, defining health policy and enhancing the health care system. Robert believes that the adoption of health care technology is a critical success factor for the optimization and sustainability of Canada's health care system.

Rob has most recently held senior positions at two major technology companies, TELUS Health and Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for digital transformation of health care delivery across Canada to improve patient outcomes and experiences through technology. In these roles, Rob was focussed on leveraging digital network and collaboration solutions to improve the quality of patient care in hospitals and enhancing the adoption of technology solutions to enable patient engagement with Ontario Health Teams.

Prior to working in the health technology industry, Rob was an executive at St. Michael's Hospital for 20 years where he held leadership positions in Quality, Laboratory Medicine, Corporate Performance & Strategy, Decision Support, and Capital Development. He played a crucial role at St. Michael's Hospital in key projects such as the first fully automated hospital laboratory in Canada, the integration of Wellesley Hospital into St. Michael's, and major construction projects such as the new patient tower and new research institute. Rob has also advised the Ontario Ministry of Health on capital infrastructure planning and the funding formula for hospitals.

Rob holds an MBA majoring in Health Administration from McMaster University, and a BSc (Honours) in Physiological Psychology/Life Science from Queen's University.

The OMD Board would like to sincerely thank Dennis Ferenc, OMD's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), who has been acting as OMD's Interim CEO, while continuing to perform his duties as CAO, since June 2021. Dennis' knowledge and leadership have been invaluable during the transition period.

The OMD Board and staff look forward to Rob's outstanding leadership and experience to advance OMD's strategic priorities, expand existing capabilities and build new proficiencies that best serve Ontario's clinicians to use digital health technology efficiently and effectively.

Greg Athaide, MD

OntarioMD Board Chair

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD (OMD) helps Ontario doctors and nurse practitioners adopt and use health technology to enhance patient care and improve the efficiency of their practices. OMD offers:

Digital health products and services that were developed with clinician input

Peer Leader mentoring from physicians who are expert users

mentoring from physicians who are expert users 30+ staff who provide personalized advice and training so physicians can spend less time on technology and more time on patient care

Many online educational opportunities and demonstrations to help physicians and their staff understand how to leverage technology best for their practices and patients

OMD's dedication to providing value to Ontario's patients and the health system through digital health products and services has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence, leadership, and innovation. More than 30,000 Ontario clinicians and their staff use our products and services that integrate patient data to enhance patient care. We support them with our extensive knowledge of clinical practice, and our digital health expertise. We partner with governments across Canada and with the private sector to accelerate digital and virtual care for Canadians.

