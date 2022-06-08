Ontario VQA Wineries take home over 170 medals at Prestigious International Wine Competitions

Ontario wins "Best in Show", "Canadian White Trophy", "Canadian Icewine Trophy" and "Sweet Winemaker of the Year"

NIAGARA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario VQA wineries win big at two of the world's most esteemed wine competitions that took place in London, England this past spring. The International Wine Challenge (IWC) and Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) are both globally known for their rigorous judging processes and work with top, international judging panels. The 2022 results are in and together, Ontario VQA wineries win big with a total of 173 medals.

Top awards include 'Best in Show' from Decanter World Wine Awards won by Flat Rock Cellars for their Riesling. Flat Rock Cellars adds this to the 'Canadian White Trophy' won at the International Wine Challenge for another Riesling from their collection. Reif Estate Winery brings home two prestigious awards, winning 'Canadian Icewine Trophy' and 'Sweet Winemaker of the Year' awards from the International Wine Challenge.

Ontario VQA wineries produce wines of the highest quality, winning global recognition year after year. Ontario's signature varieties and styles continue to shine with medals for Riesling, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Gamay, Traditional Method Sparkling wine and Icewine as shown with these results. With over 170 medals from these two competitions alone, Ontarians have hundreds of globally acclaimed local wines to choose from.

"Ontario's wine industry is ecstatic about the 2022 results from these two prestigious international wine awards," said Magdalena Kaiser, Director of Public Relations for the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "Bringing home 'Best in Show', 'Canadian White Trophy', 'Canadian Icewine Trophy' and 'Sweet Winemaker of the Year' speaks volumes about the quality of wine grown and crafted right here in Ontario's cool-climate wine region."

"I've always believed Ontario produces world-class wines and these recent medals from the International Wine Challenge and Decanter World Wine Awards reconfirm this," said Tony Aspler, Canadian Wine Critic and Author. "It's exciting to witness the dynamic evolution of our local wine industry – and congratulations to the many wineries! I'm looking forward to adding these award-winning wines to my cellar."

Visit winecountryontario.ca for the Ontario VQA wine results for these recent prestigious international wine awards.

About the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario:

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA wines of Ontario - both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions - from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

SOURCE Wine Marketing Association of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Magdalena Kaiser, Director of Public Relations, Wine Marketing Association of Ontario, T: 905.246.1922, E: [email protected]