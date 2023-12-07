Ontario VQA Icewine Takes Center Stage at Niagara's Icewine Festival

The festivities begin with the return of the Cool as Ice Gala at the Niagara Parks Power Station on January 13, 2024. The kickoff to Niagara's renowned Icewine Festival features premium pours of VQA Icewine, a VQA Icewine Cocktail Bar and locally inspired dishes from some of the region's most beloved chefs. The event provides exclusive access to one of Niagara's coolest new venues for an evening filled with exceptional VQA wine and food, paired perfectly with dancing, featuring a live orchestra and DJ, and immersive performances. Guests will also have the opportunity to descend 180 feet in a glass-paneled elevator to explore the Power Station's historic tunnel, leading to an all-new observation deck at the base of the Falls.

Niagara Icewine Festival Discovery Pass holders can explore the heart of wine country on an unforgettable self-guided journey weekends throughout the month, from Jan. 12-28. Passes include either three or six unique tasting experiences from a list of over 30 wineries along Wine Country Ontario's Wine Route for exclusive VQA Icewine and food pairings.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival will once again transform historic Queen Street into the iconic Icewine Village on the weekends of Jan. 20-21 and 27-28. Festivalgoers will enjoy a collection of VQA Icewines from 18 of the Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake, paired with Icewine-inspired nosh from local restaurants. The lavish Sparkle & Ice Celebration will return to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Courthouse on Jan. 26, featuring the fan favourite Icewine cocktail competition. As is tradition, the evening will culminate with a stunning firework display and Icewine toast. New this year, the festival is excited to bring the Icewine experience to shoppers at the Outlet Collection at Niagara Jan. 13-14. The Ice Bar will showcase VQA Icewine from 16 wineries, plus a signature VQA Icewine cocktail, alongside live music and cozy fire pits.

"Ontario's Icewine harvest is a magical time, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting Wine Country Ontario during Niagara's Icewine Festival this January," said Magdalena Kaiser, Director of Public Relations for the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "These signature celebrations offer locals and visitors alike the opportunity to rediscover the beauty of winter in wine country, all while enjoying internationally acclaimed VQA Icewine in new and unique ways."

Full details on all Icewine Festival events, including participating wineries, how to purchase tickets and travel arrangements can be found in the Niagara Icewine Festival Calendar of Events. Further information can also be found at niagarawinefestival.com, niagaraonthelake.com and winecountryontario.ca.

