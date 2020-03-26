Ontario Virtual School Launches Free High School Prep Curriculum; 'High School: 101' Introduced to Support Learn-at-Home Efforts and Ontario Families

Group Fast Tracks Plans to Expand Online Course Offerings and Hire 100 Additional Teachers in Response to COVID-19

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Virtual School (OVS), a leading online education provider, announced the launch and free registration of its High School: 101 eLearning course to help equip Grade 8 students with the skills and academic support for a smooth transition to high school. OVS is certified to deliver Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) credits by the Ministry of Education and has taught over 20,000 students since its inception in 2010.

The interactive and multi-disciplinary course, which is being offered to support immediate learn at home efforts, follows a holistic approach and covers four modules: Effective Learning Skills, Digital Literacy, High School Math Preparation and Supporting Mental Health. Cumulatively, the program will deliver over 100 hours of preparatory learning through a flexible blend of video narration, interactive multimedia elements, varied assessments and evaluations – all of which will be supported by Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) certified teachers who will be available for individual student support.

The first two modules are currently live for students to access from their computer or tablet device, with plans for the final two modules to be available to students in early April.

"We know that the transition to high school can be overwhelming, even under the best of circumstances," says Gary Michael, Principal of Ontario Virtual School. "High School: 101 was developed with both parents and students in mind, delivering made in Ontario content to help students learn in a safe, motivating and supportive environment in the wake of school closures and social distancing measures."

High School: 101 prioritizes teaching a balanced mixture of the social and academic skills to set students up for success in secondary school. OVS's virtual classroom provides an accessible alternative to standardized learning in day school, while allowing the flexibility for each student to progress at their own pace, on their own schedule.

Students can register for the High School: 101 preparation course free of charge by visiting www.ontariovirtualschool.ca/free-courses/. Parents and students can preview the course content by visiting the following link. While the High School:101 course will not result in OSSD credits, OVS currently offers over 75 accredited courses available to service students from grade 9 through 12 around the world.

"Our educators and online programs work hard to ensure that all learners reach their full potential," continues Michael. "There are over 140,000 Grade 8 students in Ontario, and we believe these learning modules will provide access to educational services and support today that will help these students navigate the halls of high school this fall and in future years."

All OVS courses, including the High School: 101 course, are developed and taught by OCT-certified teachers. Quality learning is further supported through engaging lessons, teacher-driven assessments, as well as daily access to virtual office hours with a live chat feature.

Additionally, OVS is currently looking to hire up to 100 more OCT-certified teachers to support an increased demand for OVS courses. These positions can be applied for through their website https://www.ontariovirtualschool.ca/employment/

About Ontario Virtual School (OVS)

Founded in 2010, Ontario Virtual School (OVS) is a leading online education provider of Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) credits to students around the world. OVS educators and online programs work hard to ensure that all learners are given the support and resources they require to reach their full potential. They transform and personalize the learning process by providing exceptional service and flexible learning to support the diverse needs of learners of today.

OVS is inspected by the Ontario Ministry of Education and is permitted to grant OSSD credits to students in Canada and internationally (BSID: 665804). All OVS teachers are certified by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).

