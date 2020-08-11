Ontario venture to combat unemployment in a new way

Fight Unemployment combines small business solutions and public engagement to shift spending and keep more money on mainstreets post-COVID

LONDON,ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Janette MacDonald and Greg Plante are inviting small businesses, business improvement areas (BIAs) and municipalities to think differently about combatting job loss post-COVID with their new business, Fight Unemployment (fightunemployment.org)

In addition to working with individual small business owners Fight Unemployment also offers a range of training programs and tools.

MacDonald, who spent nearly 20 years as an executive in the BIA world, says this work has always been important, but never more so than during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Small business owners have always had to be so many things to so many people. They naturally need support and post-covid, this has never been more true," notes MacDonald. "Our programs and services focus on helping owners think beyond recovery and toward long-term stability, success and sustainability."

In addition to core fee-for-service programs, Fight Unemployment is launching a community challenge to encourage local households to think differently about how they spend their discretionary dollars.

"Everyone of us has a loved one that has been affected by job loss. If we can encourage individuals to shift just 10% more of their household spending into small businesses, the impact to local economies can be in the millions of dollars annually," reports Plante. "Best of all we keep moms and dads, and sons and daughters, working in local small businesses and create new jobs."

Fight Unemployment officially launched today in Huron County, in collaboration with the Municipality of Huron East Economic Development Office and Community Futures Huron, and is already engaged with small businesses across the region.

About Fight Unemployment

Fight Unemployment (FU) strengthens communities by building the capacity of small retail and destination businesses and engaging individuals to refocus their household budgets more locally, to literally help fight unemployment . Fight Unemployment programs and services are designed by a team of entrepreneurs and former BIA executives who work in partnership with individual owners, business improvement areas, and municipalities to build mainstreets for the future. They focus on training, consulting, retail solutions and community engagement programs, including their Shift Your Spend initiative, which aims to retain existing jobs and create more jobs by keeping more profits in local communities.

For further information: Janette MacDonald | 519.859.2632 | [email protected]