Ontario to recognize essential convenience industry during new "Convenience Store Week"

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, MPP Stan Cho (Willowdale) announced his plans to introduce a Private Member's Bill (PMB) to designate the week before Labour Day as Convenience Store Week in Ontario. On behalf of its members, the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) would like to thank Mr. Cho for recognizing the important role of the convenience industry during the pandemic and the hard work of our store operators and their employees.

Anne Kothawala, President and CEO of CICC said, "COVID-19 has underscored the essential and convenient role of our stores. During the pandemic, our employees have worked around the clock to ensure Ontarians have access to daily necessities and goods. This posed both challenges and costs to our businesses, but we stepped up to the plate.

"It is important for CICC to celebrate Ontario's convenience industry and we are extremely grateful to MPP Cho and his team who made this a reality. Today's announcement validates the hard work and dedication of everyone in the channel – from the owner/operators to our employees – who serve the people of Ontario.

"While we have been able to stay open, the outlook for our stores is uncertain. Sales and foot traffic are down, while operating costs are up. Stores are working hard to make ends meet, but it has been difficult. Reducing overhead costs and expanding the product offering in our stores will be essential to help us recover from the losses we've had in the pandemic. Our stores are looking to innovate, and we look forward to working with MPP Cho and other members of the government to help our businesses thrive.

"The timing of Convenience Store Week also aligns with our industry's annual, end-of-summer charitable events, like National Convenience Week, where we bring together decision-makers, community leaders and our workers while raising funds for Make-a-Wish Canada.

"We would like to thank MPP Cho for tabling the bill and call on all MPPs to support their local convenience stores by passing the Convenience Store Week Act, 2021."

About the Convenience Industry Council of Canada:

The Convenience Industry Council of Canada is a national, not-for-profit council that represents the convenience channel. Our members employ 216,000 Canadians and annually distribute and sell over $55 billion in goods and services. On behalf of our 8,500 members in Ontario, we want to acknowledge that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic your government has worked tirelessly to protect the people of Ontario.

