Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan selects Starling Minds as digital mental health platform for its 160,000 members

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP) has selected Starling Minds, a leading digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) training platform to deliver personalized mental health programs for more than 160,000 Ontario-based educators.

Starling Minds offers immediate, unlimited and personalized digital mental health support that is confidential and available 24/7 for OTIP members. Developed by leading CBT psychologists, Starling's program provides preventative, early intervention, and return-to-work support for people with mild to moderate symptoms, allowing human-guided therapy and counselling services to focus on more severe mental health conditions.

"After an exhaustive RFP process reviewing the latest mental health tools and offerings, we are proud to announce Starling Minds as a key partner to provide an additional and proactive tool for mental health support and training to our valued education members," says Vic Medland, Chief Executive Officer at OTIP. "We are confident that the Starling's platform will provide our members with the personalized support, skills and training they need to help address challenges in both their professional and personal lives."

Starling delivers a wide range of digital mental health interventions that personalize support and training to each individual's symptoms, history, personality, learning styles, check-up results, and program interactions. Digital mental health support and training programs include:

Skills-building sessions that deliver psychoeducation, mental fitness training, and support based on a member's check-up results and symptoms

that deliver psychoeducation, mental fitness training, and support based on a member's check-up results and symptoms Personalized content such as dynamically generated, self-guided modules, practice exercises, and proprietary video libraries to support different learning styles and lifestyles

such as dynamically generated, self-guided modules, practice exercises, and proprietary video libraries to support different learning styles and lifestyles Peer support community to encourage peer-to-peer interactions and social connections to help normalize mental health and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation

to encourage peer-to-peer interactions and social connections to help normalize mental health and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation CBT tools such as mood tracking and thought balancing to help members build their self-awareness, skills, and daily self-care practices

such as mood tracking and thought balancing to help members build their self-awareness, skills, and daily self-care practices Aggregated reporting to help OTIP gain powerful insights on overall usage, industry stressors, and overall organizational health levels

"Starling Minds is honoured to be a trusted partner of OTIP," says Peter Oxley, CEO at Starling Minds. "Educators are such an important cornerstone of our society and face a unique set of challenges and stressors in the classroom and beyond. We are so grateful that OTIP has entrusted Starling to help their members learn and master daily skills to improve their mental health."

With personalized and dynamic content tailored specifically to each individual's needs, 80% of educators become healthier after using Starling, with a 58% improvement in anxiety and a 62% improvement in depression scores.

About Starling Minds

Starling Minds™ is a digital mental health platform that delivers immediate, unlimited, and personalized digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Developed by leading psychologists, Starling's digital mental health platform is powered by an expert system that emulates the processes and practices of human-guided therapy to remove the greatest barriers preventing employees from accessing affordable and effective mental health care—cost, access, and stigma.

About OTIP

Across all lines of insurance, OTIP provides coverage to more than 200,000 education employees in the province. Owned by Ontario's four education affiliates (AEFO, ETFO, OECTA and OSSTF/FEESO) and directed by a board of trustees, OTIP was built on the belief that educators would be better served by a not-for-profit insurance advocate that was part of the education community.

For more information, visit www.OTIP.com.

