Ontario Teachers' appoints Nick Jansa as Senior Managing Director, EMEA, and elevates Ben Chan to Senior Managing Director, APAC

Appointments further strengthen the pension plan's global skills and reach

TORONTO, LONDON and HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') continues to deepen its global capabilities with the appointment of Nick Jansa to the position of Senior Managing Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Based in the London office, Mr. Jansa will report to Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo. As a member of the Investment Executive team, he will lead the investment activities and portfolio management in EMEA.

Mr. Jansa spent more than 24 years at Deutsche Bank, where he progressed to Managing Director, Co-Head of Corporate Finance EMEA and Global Co-Head of Leveraged Debt Capital Markets. Over the course of his career, he gained deep expertise as both capital allocator and principal investor, built strong European knowledge, and cultivated a robust network on the buy and sell side.

Ontario Teachers' is also pleased to announce that Ben Chan will take on an elevated role as Senior Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC). Mr. Chan joined Ontario Teachers' in 2018 and has been instrumental in growing investment activities in Asia, attracting critical talent to the region, and most recently, overseeing the opening of our new Singapore office.

Mr. Chan is a seasoned investment executive with more than three decades of international experience in public and private equities, investment banking and accounting. Prior to Ontario Teachers', he worked at Khazanah Nasional Berhad where he held progressively senior roles.

"Our Investment strategy calls for extensive investment capabilities and growth outside North America in the next five to 10 years. As head of EMEA and APAC, respectively, Nick and Ben will play critical roles in helping us achieve our growth and global ambitions. They will partner with our asset class heads to broaden and deepen relationships with our existing investment partners and make new connections in strategically prioritized areas," said Mr. Hindo.

About Ontario Teachers'

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with C$204.7 billion in net assets (all figures at June 30, 2020 unless noted). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.5% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific regional offices are in Hong Kong and Singapore, and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as of January 1, 2020, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

