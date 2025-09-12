Ontario Teachers' announces appointment of Dale Burgess as Executive Managing Director, Equities

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces the appointment of Dale Burgess to the position of Executive Managing Director, Equities, effective immediately. In this role, based in the Toronto office, Mr. Burgess oversees the Equities investment department globally. He has served in this role on an interim basis since February 2025.

Mr. Burgess joined Ontario Teachers' in 1996 and most recently served as Executive Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources (INR), responsible for overseeing infrastructure acquisitions and asset management globally. He was previously head of the INR team for Latin America where he oversaw portfolio companies as well as business development and origination in target countries across the LATAM region. Mr. Burgess will continue to oversee the global INR team in the interim until a replacement has been appointed in the near term.

In his new role, Mr. Burgess will continue to be a member of the Investments Senior Leadership Team and report to Gillian Brown, Chief Investment Officer, Public & Private Investments.

"Dale is a seasoned investing leader and highly respected colleague who has made significant contributions over his almost three decades at the Plan," said Ms. Brown. "He is well positioned to lead our Equities department, which will continue to play an important role in creating value for our members."

Mr. Burgess holds a BA (Accounting) from the University of Waterloo, is a Chartered Accountant, a CFA charterholder and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

