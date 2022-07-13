Ontario Sport Network distributes $7 million Emergency Relief Community Sport & Recreation Grant that will enhance the sustainability of our province's sport sector

"We are proud to help so many organizations at a critical time as we come out of a two-year lockdown," said Patsy Coyle, Managing Director of Ontario Sport Network. "This grant will contribute to their financial recovery and assist those who have suffered serious programming setbacks for the last few years. The impact to this sector has been immense. We continue to be committed to stabilizing the sport and recreation community across the province and thank the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport for this purposeful initiative."

"Our government is pleased to have contributed $7 million to ensure local sport and recreation organizations are able to continue offering opportunities for youth and adults to participate in physical activity," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "Community-based organizations like these provide an accessible option for Ontarians to participate in a variety of sports and recreational activities. They are the foundation for health and wellness at the local level and play an important part in the economic stability of Ontario communities."

In total, 315 grant applications were received and evaluated. In a very competitive process, 234 organizations were selected to receive support. A full list of successful recipient organizations can be found here (https://www.ontariosportnetwork.ca/emergency-grant). Grants were issued to organizations that demonstrated the greatest financial need, clearly articulated a strategy to use the grant to sustain their programming and demonstrated strong community impact from their programming. More than 105 different regions and communities in the province will be impacted by this grant program. A large cross section of different sport and recreation activities, 43 in total, were included in the 234 successful submissions.

The grant program was open to sport and recreation organizations that benefit Ontario's local communities and had experienced hardships due to the pandemic, focusing beyond the traditional ministry-recognized Provincial Sport Organization (PSO)/Multi-Sport Organization (MSO) system and Member Clubs. Recipients include, but are not limited to, grassroot clubs, teams, leagues, and associations, capturing both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Affiliated Member Clubs with a ministry recognized PSO/MSO were eligible to apply but were required to demonstrate substantial losses in gate receipts or sponsorship due to the pandemic.

The OSN Emergency Relief Community Sport & Recreation Grant Program was part of the provincial government's $30-million investment to stabilize various levels of Ontario's sport and recreation sector, funded by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

