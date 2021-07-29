Ontario Southeast Regional Hospitals to Expand Use of Novari Technology

KINGSTON, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement to expand the current use of the Novari Access to Care software platform in the southeast health area of Ontario.

As part of a regional initiative, the southeast regional hospitals are embarking on a transformational project designed to improve access to care, standardize workflows and improve efficiencies for both medicine and surgical referrals. The highly configurable Novari eRequest® technology will be the enabling system to support this innovative transformation. Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) will be the initial pilot site.

The software as a service (SaaS) technology is being provided as an electronic means to manage the processing and workflows associated with inbound referrals for medicine and surgery. Referral workflows for these specialized services are complex and still paper based at most Canadian hospitals. The Novari technology provides front line staff, clinicians, and management with accurate and real-time data on the volume of referrals, the status of every patient's referral and bottlenecks in the system.

As the southeast hospital organizations implement a regional health information system (HIS), Novari eRequest will be integrated with this Cerner Millennium® system to support a paperless process. This deployment of Novari eRequest builds on KHSC and Lennox and Addington County General Hospital's (LACGH) long standing use of the Novari ATC surgical eBooking and wait list management system and KHSC's current implementation of the Novari Medical Imaging Requisition Management (MIRM) technology.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a modern referral management, wait list management and electronic workflow system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical & medical consults, surgery and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

KHSC has been a long-time client and as they and the hospitals of the southeast embark on this innovative transformation, we are proud to provide the foundational technology to support them.

John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA

President, Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health is the leader in Access to Care solutions and is one of Canada's fastest growing digital health companies. We design, build, and implement award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari is ISO 27001 certified and a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Central Intake • Surgical Wait List Management • eReferral

• eVisits / Virtual Care •

Novari, Novari Health, Novari ATC, Novari eVisit, Novari eRequest, Novari Access to Care are all trademarks of Novari Health Incorporated.

