WHITBY, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A new report released today by Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences and the Mental Health Commission of Canada reveals significant improvements in schizophrenia care across four provinces, following a two-year national demonstration project.

The initiative, launched in April 2023, aimed to close the gap between clinical evidence and everyday practice by supporting health care teams in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador in implementing the Schizophrenia Quality Standards developed by Ontario Health.

Mental Health Commission of Canada (CNW Group/Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences)

With personalized training, tools, and ongoing support from Ontario Shores and the Commission, participating sites adopted four key best practices: prescribing long-acting injectable (LAI) antipsychotic medication, using clozapine for treatment-resistant symptoms, offering cognitive behavioural therapy for psychosis (CBTp), and providing family intervention therapy (FIT).

"This project shows how targeted support and collaboration can lead to real change in how care is delivered," said Dr. Phil Klassen, Vice-President, Medical Affairs and Research at Ontario Shores. "We're seeing better outcomes for patients and families, and stronger clinical practices across the board."

Key results:

920 individuals received care aligned with the standards.

Patients experienced a 69% reduction in symptom severity and a 68% improvement in daily functioning.

75% of patients receiving CBTp reported meaningful progress in recovery.

Family relationships improved, with 100% reporting better communication and 75% improved problem-solving.

Clinical practice improvements:

The use of recommended medications, like long-acting injectables and clozapine, rose from 45% to 99%.

Screening for therapy options that support recovery reached near universal levels: 99% for CBTp and cognitive remediation, 98% for FIT.

The use of tools to track patient progress and guide treatment decisions, known as measurement-based care, rose from 28% to 91%, with all clinics using standardized plans and scales to support care.

"This initiative proves that national standards can be successfully implemented in diverse clinical settings," said Karla Thorpe, Vice President, Programs and Priorities at the Mental Health Commission of Canada. "We're proud to support the spread of these practices through a new bilingual implementation toolkit, designed to help other organizations across Canada improve schizophrenia care."

All participating sites have committed to sustaining and expanding their use of the Schizophrenia Quality Standards, setting the stage for broader system-wide change.

Schizophrenia Quality Standards Implementation Toolkit

The Implementation Toolkit, titled Advancing Schizophrenia Care through the Schizophrenia Quality Standards, is now available in English and French. It is designed to help improve outcomes and quality of life for adults living with schizophrenia, and includes practical tools, real-world insights, and personal testimonials.

One patient shared: "[The treatment] is helping… It's helped my confusion and anxiety. My experience has been healing. I hope I'm on a path to a meaningful life."

About Ontario Shores

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration, and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education, and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

About The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC)

The Commission leads the development and dissemination of innovative programs and tools to support the mental health and wellness of Canadians. Through its unique mandate from the Government of Canada, the Commission supports federal, provincial, and territorial governments as well as organizations in the implementation of sound public policy. The Commission's current mandate aims to deliver on priority areas identified in the Mental Health Strategy for Canada in alignment with the delivery of its strategic plan.

SOURCE Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences

For more information: Kristen Walsh, Communications Specialist and Team Lead, Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, [email protected]; Mental Health Commission of Canada, [email protected]