Ontario Securities Commission Sets Out 2025-26 Examination Priorities

TORONTO , June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) Registration, Inspections and Examinations Division (RIE) published its 2025-26 Examination Priorities. The 2025-26 Examination Priorities include reviews focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, financial institution sales practices and the exempt market – among other initiatives.

The OSC's focus remains on operating a robust, yet balanced, gateway for Ontario's capital markets, and providing efficient and effective compliance oversight of our market participants.

"With the publication of our 2025-26 Examination Priorities, we are transparent in outlining our upcoming initiatives. Our initiatives aim to enhance awareness of regulatory obligations and strengthen market compliance, fostering confidence in our capital markets," said Matthew Onyeaju, Senior Vice President, RIE, at the OSC. "Ontario's market participants understand the importance of regulatory compliance for their own businesses, and for the clients they serve – and how this leads to better outcomes for all."

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

