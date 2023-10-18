Ontario Securities Commission seeks applications for the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission is seeking applications for membership to the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal. The Committee typically meets twice a year and on an as-needed basis and may also be required to provide written feedback on initiatives.

The SPAC consists of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission and members from the private sector. Private sector members serve three-year terms.

Applicants must be currently practising or have practised in securities litigation within the last three years, be in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario, have an excellent knowledge of Ontario securities law, and a strong interest in the development of tribunal policy and procedure. We welcome applicants who bring a broad diversity of thought, background and experience.

Additional information about the SPAC, including current membership and its mandate, is available on the Tribunal's website.

The SPAC is chaired by Grace Knakowski, Corporate Secretary & Director, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat. Interested persons are requested to submit their resume indicating relevant experience by November 20, 2023, to [email protected].

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)