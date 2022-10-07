Ontario Science Centre's annual RBC Innovators Ball raises over $630,000 for science learning

The RBC Innovators Ball featured engaging talks by Toronto ecologist and writer Cylita Guy, physician-scientist Julielynn Wong, and co-founder of STEM Kids Rock Keeley Aird. All three spoke to the impact that the Science Centre has had on their lives and careers. Guests were treated to interactive science experiences and activations from our sponsors, RBC, Connected, IBM and TELUS, as well as a showcase of artwork inspired by science, technology and nature. Scientist, author and TV personality Dan Riskin and Science Centre researcher-programmer Walter Stoddard hosted the evening.

Funds raised from the 15th annual gala will benefit the Ontario Science Centre's innovative programs and learning experiences, which reach thousands of children and families each year. Donations will also advance development of in-person and online programming and ensure equitable access to the Science Centre. Access Science, for example, provides curriculum-based experiences to children and youth in Ontario at no cost to schools or families. This important initiative relies on funding from generous individuals, corporations and foundations to ensure students across the province have an opportunity to participate in unforgettable science learning experiences.

"It was an honour to be among so many of the Science Centre's incredible sponsors, supporters and friends last night to connect, celebrate and raise funds for science education," says Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre. "The Science Centre and the important work we do, inspiring a passion for science and discovery, matters now more than ever. And we could not do it without the support of our amazing donors."

"One of our key priorities is helping Canadian youth realize their full potential. By sparking creativity, the Ontario Science Centre is a catalyst for innovation, which is one of the reasons RBC is proud to have been the title sponsor of the Innovators Ball since 2015," says Neil McLaughlin, Event Chair and RBC's Group Head, Personal and Commercial Banking. "Thank you to all of this year's donors. By supporting the Ontario Science Centre, we're investing in Canada's future prosperity."

The event also marked the culmination of the Science Centre's annual eAuction, which opened for bids on September 29. The eAuction is also proudly sponsored by RBC in support of innovative, inspiring and accessible science learning experiences.

About the RBC Innovators Ball

RBC Innovators Ball is the Ontario Science Centre's signature fundraising gala. Now in its 15th year, the event has raised more than $6.4 million in support of the Science Centre's accessible programs and learning experiences, helping to spark a passion for science and discovery among the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Title Sponsor: RBC

Pacesetter Sponsors: Connected, IBM, Interad and TELUS

Media Partners: Astral, Corus Entertainment, OUTFRONT Media, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

