Ontario's Thirty Bench Winery Celebrates 25th Anniversary

One of the most highly awarded wineries in Canada, 2019 marks the second year in a row that the winery has received top honours from the DWWA awards, the most prestigious wine competition, following the 2018 Best In Show for the winery's 2015 Small Lot Cabernet Franc. This global recognition has allowed Thirty Bench to stand out at home and internationally, making the Canadian grown Riesling and Cabernet Franc among the best in the country.

"This is an incredibly exciting year for us. To celebrate 25 years of making delicious wine for all to enjoy is a great achievement," says Emma Garner, Thirty Bench winemaker. "To add to that the global recognition that we have created one of the best Rieslings globally, let alone in Canada, is unbelievable. We couldn't be more proud of the team here."

Derived from the rich and unique Niagara Escarpment, the Wild Cask and Steel Post Small Lot Riesling wines are delicious illustrations of the benefits of thinking small. Crafting small batches of wines with grapes grown exclusively in their own vineyards is a philosophy that starts in the fields and is carried through every step of the winemaking process at Thirty Bench. This unique approach to wine production allows for a level of knowledge of and familiarity with each varietal.

To commemorate the anniversary, Thirty Bench Wine Makers is hosting an event on August 23rd to invite Canadian wine lovers to celebrate this milestone and achievement together. Guests will be invited to sip world-class wines while enjoying live music, entertainment and delicious eats.

"Everyone at Thirty Bench is thrilled to toast to this success with our guests this August," added Garner.

More details on the event are provided below:

DATE: Friday, August 23 TIME: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm LOCATION: Thirty Bench Wine Makers

4281 Mountainview Rd, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B2 TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now for $120, and can be purchased here

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy internationally acclaimed wines at Thirty Bench this summer, only a short drive away from the GTA. Whether attending the anniversary party or stopping by for an afternoon glass of wine, add Thirty Bench to your must-visit list. September kicks of Harvest Season for Niagara wineries, so visitors attending during September and October can see the harvesting in action.

Thirty Bench Wine Makers is open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

About Thirty Bench

Thirty Bench is a producer of premium wines grown on estate vineyards in the Beamsville Bench appellation, a superior winegrowing region on the Niagara Peninsula. At Thirty Bench, the winemaking team focuses on what the vineyard does best, growing Riesling and classic red varietals on vines managed for low yield and maximum fruit intensity. Wines are carefully crafted by a skilled winemaker in small lots, ensuring every single bottle of Thirty Bench wine boasts exceptional quality and flavour. For more information please visit www.thirtybench.com

About Andrew Peller Ltd.

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A/ADW.B) is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium VQA brands include Peller Estates,VQA, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, craft spirits and a new craft beer. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop and Wine Country Vintners store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. ("GVI"), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products.

