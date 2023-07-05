Ontario's Power Producers Welcome New Nuclear Announcement

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario's power producers today welcomed today's announcement by Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith, that the Ontario government and Bruce Power are starting pre-development work to site the first large-scale nuclear build in Ontario in over three decades to power the province into the future, and meet our net-zero ambitions.

APPrO president Dave Butters noted that Ontario is a world-leader when it comes to clean and sustainable power generation. "Ontario's electricity system is already cleaner than California or Germany and the Bruce Power nuclear site was instrumental in helping to phase out coal and establishing Ontario's clean energy advantage. Today's announcement to identify future generation options to meet rising electricity demand creates a tremendous option for the province both to meet our coming power needs, and support our transition to net zero," he said.

APPrO is a non-profit trade organization representing Ontario's independent power producers and related businesses. APPrO's generator members produce most of Ontario's electricity, relying on clean and renewable sources including nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, and wind energy.

SOURCE APPrO, Association of Power Producers of Ontario

For further information: David Butters, President & CEO, The Assn. of Power Producers of Ontario (APPrO), P.O. Box 756, Toronto, ON, M5C 2K1, (647) 444-6549, https://www.ontarioscleanenergyadvantage.ca