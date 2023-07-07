Ontario's Power Producers Welcome Darlington SMR Announcement

TORONTO, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario's power producers welcomed today's announcement by Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith, that the Ontario government and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) will commence planning and licensing for three additional small modular reactors (SMRs), for a total of four SMRs at the Darlington nuclear site.

"Ontario has one of the cleanest energy grids in North America, and nuclear power is a large part of that success. This made-in-Ontario clean energy advantage is a powerful tool in the fight against climate change and means we have a grid that is net-zero ready," Association of Power Producers of Ontario (APPrO) president Dave Butters said.

"Ontario is already leading the world when it comes to SMRs. Today's announcement will provide extra momentum for them to make an even larger contribution to a clean and reliable energy future across the province and around the world", he added.

Founded in 1986, APPrO is a non-profit trade organization whose member companies build, own, and operate power projects across Canada, and produce most of Ontario's electricity from clean and renewable resources, including nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, biomass, wind, and solar energy.

