Ontario's Physician Coroners join OPSEU/SEFPO in historic vote

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - In a historic move, Ontario's Physician Coroners have voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) making them the first doctors in Ontario to unionize.

Ontario Coroners make history. Welcome to OPSEU/SEFPO. (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

"This is a pivotal moment for Ontario's Coroners," said Dr. Jeannie Walton, President of the Ontario Coroners Association. "For years, Ontario's death investigation system has been struggling under the weight of poor policy decisions. We know that with the voices of the front-line coroners at the table, we can advocate for improvements that will once again make our system the best in the world."

Ontario Coroners first filed an application for certification with the Ontario Labour Relations Board in 2022. With this application, an overwhelming 96 per cent voted in favour of joining OPSEU/SEFPO. Despite this strong vote, the Crown rejected it, denying the physician coroners the right to collectively bargain due to their profession. This marked the beginning of their fight to secure the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining as guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In April of 2023, OPSEU/SEFPO filed a constitutional challenge, demanding the province recognize Coroners' rights to bargain collectively. This challenge, along with ongoing organizing by Coroners and OPSEU/SEFPO, led to years of negotiations with the Crown to establish a Framework Agreement. In late 2024, the agreement was finalized and it was ratified by Ontario Coroners earlier this month.

"This vote is a hard-earned victory, achieved despite high turnover due to stagnant wages and increasing job instability. We persevered because we understood the consequences of inaction for our profession and for the Ontario public. I am proud of the very dedicated physicians who, as coroners, service the public of Ontario in many ways. While physician coroners work tirelessly to Speak for the Dead to Protect the Living, we can now ensure that physician coroners have a voice to address systemic issues and restore Ontario's Death Investigation System to the once-revered system it was," added Dr. Jeannie Walton.

This month's vote marks a significant turning point in the fight for fair working conditions and job protections for the 350 Coroners in Ontario, who will now officially become a part of the union that represents more than 180,000 public service workers across this province.

"The historical significance of this moment and the four years it took to get here cannot be understated," said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO. "This vote has empowered a crucial sector of front-line medical professionals to advocate for better working conditions through collective bargaining for the first time. I could not be happier to welcome Ontario Coroners to OPSEU/SEFPO."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For more information: Katie Arnup, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, 647-881-2939, [email protected], [email protected]