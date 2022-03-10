Ontario's Minister of Finance Opens the Market
Mar 10, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Hon. Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance, joined members of the TMX capital markets community to open the market and lead a discussion on Ontario's plan for economic recovery, including supporting the province's critical minerals and advanced manufacturing sectors.
TMX Group brought together the Ontario government, listed issuers, and industry associations for a wide-ranging discussion on how investment in electric vehicles, battery technology, and clean steel can help power the province's economic recovery.
Date: Thursday March 10, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
