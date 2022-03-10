Ontario's Minister of Finance Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Hon. Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance, joined members of the TMX capital markets community to open the market and lead a discussion on Ontario's plan for economic recovery, including supporting the province's critical minerals and advanced manufacturing sectors.

TMX Group brought together the Ontario government, listed issuers, and industry associations for a wide-ranging discussion on how investment in electric vehicles, battery technology, and clean steel can help power the province's economic recovery.