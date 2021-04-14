Ontario's largest utilities team up to prevent injuries and power outages caused by unsafe digging

To avoid interference with hazardous electrical infrastructure during home improvement projects, residents must contact Ontario One Call to request a free underground locate. The service is available 24/7 and can prevent potential power outages, personal injury or even the loss of life.

Remember, requesting a locate before you dig is the law. Despite the legal requirement to identify underground infrastructure before digging, there were still 4,566 reported damages last year in Ontario.

Residents looking to get started on any outdoor projects that involve digging must follow the steps below:

Visit OntarioOneCall.ca or contact Ontario One Call at 1-800-400-2255 a minimum of five business days before digging. The service is FREE and available 24/7. Utilities in the vicinity of your work area will either provide markings on the ground or a clearance, along with a locate sheet. Wait until you have received responses from all utilities listed on your Ontario One Call ticket.

Dig safely, respect the marks and follow the instructions that are provided on locate sheets. More information is also available at:

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

About Hydro Ottawa



Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 340,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

About Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 782,000 customers located in the City of Toronto and distributes approximately 18% of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

