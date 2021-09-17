Ontario's Largest Alcohol Delivery Service Launches Rewards Program

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Beer Guy ( https://thebeerguy.ca/ ) today launched their new TBG Rewards program, helping to make same-day delivery of beer, liquor, and wine a little more enjoyable. "Whether reconnecting with family or friends, sending an important gift, simply preparing for the weekend or upcoming event, there are many reasons customers choose The Beer Guy," says Chad Lavallee, founder and CEO, "and we're committed to showing our appreciation to those customers by providing many redemption opportunities for fantastic rewards."

Membership is free and customers start collecting points immediately after placing their first order. Each order will earn you points towards items like gift cards, Yeti tumblers, ramblers and coolers, BBQs, TVs, and much more. In addition, there are bonus ways to collect points to bring TBG customers closer to their reward. Getting rewarded to shop has never been easier!

The Beer Guy is also offering a "Welcome to The Beer Guy family" double the points offer to promote the rewards program launch, available to all customers! Those ordering through the platform from September 17th to September 30th will receive double the points per order.

The Beer Guy promises many more "double the points'' promotions throughout the year. Customers are encouraged to check often to find the best ways to earn points!

About The Beer Guy

Founded in 2001, The Beer Guy has grown to become the largest same-day alcohol delivery service in Ontario, and the best way to shop for beer, liquor and wine. With the ability to schedule a delivery, or get it "right away", The Beer Guy delivers to hundreds of thousands of customers across Ontario.

The Beer Guy's partners are provided with unparalleled insight into the e-commerce heartbeat of Ontario, and how best to position their brands in the marketplace.

To learn more, visit www.thebeerguy.ca/rewards

Chad Lavallee, Phone: (647) 694-2244, Email: [email protected]

