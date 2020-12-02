Ontario's four largest electricity utilities unite to warn of scams this holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The busy holiday season is primetime for scammers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims – especially leading into weekends. In response to increased fraudulent activity across Ontario, Alectra Utilities, Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa and Toronto Hydro are joining forces to increase awareness about ongoing sophisticated scams targeting utility customers. Residential customers are reminded that disconnection for non-payment has been suspended from November 15 to April 30 for all electricity and gas distributors in the province.

Some common tactics fraudsters use to target Ontarians include the impersonation of the local utility or its employees; sending threatening phone calls, texts, and emails; or showing up in-person at a customer's home or business and requesting personal information. The requests can include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and even demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or bitcoin.

The utilities are encouraging customers to protect themselves and remind them of the following tips to stay safe:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill

Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Don't call the number provided to you. Instead, call your utility directly to check the status of your account

Do not provide any personal information or details about your account

Utility companies will never threaten immediate disconnection for non-payment

If you feel threatened in any way, contact your local police

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and your local utility. Customers can find more information at:

