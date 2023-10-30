OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Association of Radiologists (OAR) welcomes the Ford Government's strong leadership to approve annual self-referred breast screening for women ages 40-49, from the current age 50. An MD requisition will no longer be necessary and will bring this need into line with the standard used by the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP). A worrying 17% of all breast cancers are found in women in the 40-49 age group. Breast screening has already demonstrated that it saves lives. The 5-year survival rate for stage 1 breast cancer is 99.8% vs 23.2% for stage 4 diagnoses. Screening will make it possible for more Stage 1 findings.

Ontario’s Ford Government Announces Breast Screening for Women Ages 40-49. (CNW Group/Ontario Association of Radiologists)

Dr. David Jacobs, OAR President said, "Reducing the age of breast screening to 40 in Ontario will be one of the most impactful improvements to Women's Health in Ontario that we've seen in decades. It will have major benefits for women ages 40-49 through earlier detection, better outcomes, and significant health care system savings. This is incredibly good news for women across Ontario".

"Through early detection, this initiative will save an estimated 200 young Ontario women's lives each year and prevent hundreds more women from having to undergo chemotherapy and mastectomies" Dr. Jacobs added.

Certain populations like Black, Hispanic, Asian, and Ashkenazi Jewish women will experience more significant health benefits due to the higher proportion of breast cancer affecting these groups in their 40s. "By listening and acting quickly on the advice of Ontario's breast imaging experts, the Ford Government has made a major difference for Ontario women and their families", said Dr. Jacobs.

About one year ago, the OAR sought to effect a change a change in breast screening unifying the efforts of Ontario's leading breast imagers, several patient advocates and many diagnostic radiologists who participated in a Queen's Park presentation to elevate awareness and recommend solutions. The Conservative government's strong endorsement was joined by all party support, along with the Ministry of Health.

The OAR team included academic breast imaging leaders like Drs. Supriya Kulkarni, Jean Seely, Derek Muradali, Anat Kornecki, Petrina Causer, Paula Gordon, Martin Yaffe, Anna Wilkinson and many more. "Our mission was guided and inspired by having breast cancer survivors like Jennifer Quaid of Ottawa and Sherri Wilcox of Toronto who spoke eloquently about how their lives were terribly impacted by the outdated and flawed Canadian Task Force guidelines" said Dr. Jean Seely, a University of Ottawa breast radiologist expert. Dr. Jean Seely published research in 2022 that validated that there is no biological or scientific reason to wait to commence mammography screening at age 50.

"It is truly a momentous occasion as the Province of Ontario takes a significant step forward in health care by approving breast cancer screening for women between the ages of 40-49 promoting health equity, supporting early detection, and prioritising the well-being of women. Ontario will now be the largest province in Canada recognising the importance of earlier breast cancer screening. The benefits of this approval extend beyond medical statistics. It signifies a commitment to women's health and their right to accessible and timely health care" said University of Toronto radiologist, Dr. Supriya Kulkarni, a recognised international breast imaging expert.

