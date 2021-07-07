Ontario's First Craft Cannabis Beverage Now Available in Stores

Midland-based Proper introduces hand-crafted, all natural, sugar free cannabis beverage

MIDLAND, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Whether for the cautious and curious or experienced and educated, Ontario's first craft cannabis beverage is now on store shelves. With only one calorie and zero sugar per serving, Proper's entry into the cannabis market is an uplifting sparkling beverage featuring a refreshing, all-natural lemon-lime flavour and 10mg of THC.

Created in conjunction with Molecule – one of Canada's premier licensed cannabis producers – Proper's nano-emulsification process delivers a consistent flavour profile every time. Flash pasteurized and using Vertosa infusion technology, Proper offers 40% more bioavailability than most products on the market.

"We've developed our products the old-fashioned way, with real people who care about the experience you have with cannabis and how it can enhance your life and lifestyle," says Proper founder and CEO, Derek Prentice. "We're fiercely independent and not beholden to or affiliated with corporate cannabis. This gives us the freedom to do things our own way – with a passion for superior quality and innovative products that deliver a proven and consistent experience each time," he says.

Offered at over 450 stores Province-wide or through the Ontario Cannabis Store, Proper is available in 355ml cans. For more information or to find a retailer near you, visit feelproper.com

