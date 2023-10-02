Ontario's first accredited Fire Safety Certification program launches Enhancing skills, boosting confidence, and ensuring compliance with Ontario's Fire Code

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - National Life Safety Group (NLSG), a trusted leader in providing Fire, Safety & Emergency Management solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its new "Implementing Fire Safety Plans in Residential Buildings" training program, which recently received accreditation from the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) Canada Branch.

Now also recognized by the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario for Professional Development Credits for Licensed Condominium Managers, these prestigious endorsements solidify NLSG's commitment to providing top-quality training that meets industry standards and ensures compliance with Ontario's rigorous regulations.

Condominiums and apartment buildings in Ontario are required to have fire safety plans as per the Ontario Fire Code, and that means licensed condominium and apartment managers, as well as key building staff, must undergo training - before taking on any fire safety responsibilities. This is a fire code requirement.

With Fire Prevention Week approaching on October 8th, now's the time to implement Ontario's only accredited, hands-on, and site-specific fire safety training program designed to meet and exceed the Fire Code and developed by fire & life safety educators recognized by NFPA, specifically for residential building managers, superintendents, and on-site concierge/security teams in Ontario.

"Implementing a Fire Safety Plan through training at your building is much more than a fire code requirement—your occupants' safety depends on it," says Jason Reid, Senior Advisor of Fire & Emergency Management with NLSG. "In fact, firefighters responding to an emergency at your building expect fully trained staff, and an implemented fire safety plan when they arrive; they also expect all systems to be functioning, tested, and recently inspected, and they highly depend on knowledgeable building staff in times of emergencies. Accredited and recognized training provides the skill set and confidence needed for building staff to effectively manage the life safety systems and respond to building emergencies at 2:00 AM.

So far this year, 60 fires across the province have resulted in 66 fatalities, and last year saw more than 133 fire related deaths—the highest in two decades. Through NLSG's innovative three-hour, on-site training program, critical knowledge will be shared, ensuring that public and private organizations comply with the Fire Code and are able to effectively implement their fire safety plans to prevent tragedies.

Specific subject areas include:

Understanding & Operation of site-specific Life Safety Systems Fire Alarm, Sprinkler, Smoke Control, Emergency Lighting, Emergency Voice Communication systems, and more

Roles & Responsibilities of Building Supervisory Staff; Managers, Superintendent, Concierge, and onsite Security teams.

Proactive and Reactive Emergency Communications to building occupants.

Managing "Persons Requiring Special Assistance During a Building Evacuation"

Understanding / scheduling of maintenance and inspections as detailed in the Ontario Fire Code

