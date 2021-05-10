Ontario's doctors grateful for Ontario's nurses

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - This is Nursing Week and the Ontario Medical Association would like to recognize our nursing colleagues who are essential partners in providing quality care to patients.

Nurses have been on the front lines with doctors since the start of the pandemic and we appreciate the toll this has taken on them and us in terms of physical and emotional burnout.

Nurses and doctors have been tireless advocates for improving patient care. Throughout the pandemic we have worked collaboratively to advance health-system policy changes. We share the common goal of determining how to best to fully reopen the health-care system and deal with the pandemic deficit.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

For further information: OMA Media Relations, [email protected]

