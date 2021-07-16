Ontario's doctors call for all health-care workers to have COVID-19 vaccination

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario's doctors say all health-care workers should be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their patients and the community.

"Vaccines are the best way to control the spread of COVID-19, and remain an essential component in protecting our patients, families and friends," said Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the Ontario Medical Association. "As a front-line doctor who is fully vaccinated, I am proud to stand with my physician colleagues who continue to advocate for full vaccination of all those eligible."

A recent survey of Ontario physicians found that 98 per cent of respondents have already received both doses of a COVID vaccination.

The OMA urges all Ontarians to get their first and second vaccinations as soon as possible so the entire province can continue to reopen and to reduce the risk of restrictions having to be reimposed.

This is especially important for youths ages 12-17 whose vaccination rates are lower than other age groups. The OMA remains concerned about the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious and can cause more serious illness.

Parents or anyone with questions about vaccines should talk to their family doctor, pediatrician or public health unit, who all have a critical role to play in explaining the benefits of vaccines and administering them.



