Ontario resident ordered to refrain from representing themselves as a professional engineer

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto has ordered AMR ADEL MOUSTA ROBAH, also known as AMR ROBAH, of Ontario, to refrain from holding himself out as a professional engineer and providing services to the public that only licensed professional engineers are legally permitted to perform. The Court order, issued on May 28, 2024, prohibits Robah from engaging in the practice of professional engineering, offering engineering services to the public, using the title of "professional engineer" or "P.Eng." or "Eng." as an occupational or business designation, and making or using an engineering seal, without an engineering licence. The Court also ordered Robah to pay costs of over $88,000 to Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO).

PEO, the licensing and regulating body for professional engineering in the province, sought the order in the interest of public safety after Robah continued to represent himself as an engineer and misuse engineers' seals throughout the Greater Toronto Area following a 2018 conviction for similar violations of the Professional Engineers Act (the "Act").

In December 2018, Robah pled guilty before the Ontario Court of Justice for misusing an engineer's seal on six occasions contrary to sections 40(2)(c) and 40(3)(b) of the Act. On December 6, 2018, Robah signed an "Acknowledgement, Agreement and Undertaking" which also stated that until such time he obtains a licence or temporary licence from PEO under the Act, he will not represent himself as an "engineer" or "Eng." Robah and his company were fined $27,500.

Following this conviction, Robah continued to hold himself out to the public as a professional engineer, including by using "Eng." after his name to wrongly imply he was qualified to practise engineering. Additionally, Robah submitted municipal permit applications purportedly stamped with the seals of two professional engineers without their knowledge or consent.

Robah is a senior project manager at YEJ Studio + Consulting Inc. ("YEJ") and is registered with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing as a Building Code Identification Number holder ("BCIN"). This authorization does not permit Robah to act as or hold himself out to act as a licensed engineer pursuant to the Act. Robah has never held a licence, temporary licence, limited licence, provisional licence, or certificate of authorization, nor acted under and in accordance with a certificate of authorization, under the provisions of the Act.

PEO continues to investigate this matter as part of its mandate to protect the public interest and especially public safety. Anyone who has dealt with AMR ADEL MOUSTA ROBAH of YEJ Studio + Consulting Inc in the previous 18 months whereby he provided drawings with a sealed or stamped document or certification bearing a professional engineer's seal, or who has engaged AMR ADEL MOUSTA ROBAH whereby he communicated, marketed or inferred he was a licensed engineer for professional engineering or inspection services, is encouraged to contact PEO's enforcement hotline immediately at 416-840-1444 or 1-800-339-3716 ext 1444, or by email at [email protected].

Emily Fraser, of the Toronto law firm Polley Faith LLP, represented PEO on the matter.

PEO reminds the public that the unauthorized use of anything purporting to be a professional engineer's seal on construction or design drawings is an offence under the Act. In certain circumstances, such conduct can result in charges under the Criminal Code. Breach of an order prohibiting an unlicensed person from holding out as a professional engineer may also result in serious judicial consequences.

How to verify licensure

To check whether an individual is licensed or a firm holds a certificate of authorization (C of A), prospective clients and employers can search the directories of practitioners (licence and C of A holders) at https://peo.on.ca/directory. To report unlicensed individuals and unauthorized companies, contact PEO's enforcement hotline at 416-840-1444 or 1-800-339-3716, ext. 1444, or email [email protected].

PEO administers the Professional Engineers Act to serve and protect the public interest by licensing Ontario's over 90,000 individual practitioners and engineering firms.

