Startling Findings from New Angus Reid Poll: Tenant Relocations Now Trigger 34% Spike in Average Rent and 20% Report Past Homelessness

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to Canada's pressing housing crisis, representatives from the Smart Prosperity Institute, Vivre en Ville and the University of Toronto held a launch event today to present the Rental Registry, a groundbreaking tool that promises to enhance transparency and affordability within Ontario's rental market. The initiative seeks to tackle the unprecedented surge in rent prices while providing invaluable data to assess the impact of various housing policies. Accompanied by housing expert Mike Moffat and a cohort of advocates and experts, this event shed light on how the Rental Registry aims to address challenges in rental transparency and affordability, extending beyond the GTA to a broader scale. Additionally, Angus Reid, a leading research firm, revealed an exclusive study that underpins the urgency and relevance of the Rental Registry.

Concerning Data on Housing Access

The pressing housing crisis in Ontario continues to cast a long shadow over the well-being of its residents, leaving many struggling to secure suitable living arrangements conducive to a thriving life. Against this backdrop, an exclusive poll conducted by Angus Reid on the state of Ontario's rental market has illuminated the ongoing challenges faced by tenants while highlighting the overwhelming need for the newly introduced Rental Registry. The survey findings underscore that in 2023, when tenants relocate, their average rent spikes significantly by 34%. Impressively, 80% of tenants have expressed their willingness to contribute their rent information to the Rental Registry.

The tenant household survey reveals additional distressing statistics:

28% of tenants received a Notice of Rent Increase or Notice of Above the Guideline Rent Increase in 2021, a year marked by a rent freeze.

18% of tenants have not signed a lease agreement for their current residence.

16% of tenants believe they can afford homeownership within the next five years.

20% of tenants have experienced homelessness in the past.

Notable Quotes:

"The dynamics that drive Ontario's rental market are poorly understood, largely due to a lack of data. A Registry will allow everyone from researchers to the general public to better understand what is happening to rents across the province and allow them to make better decisions." Mike Moffatt, Founding Director of the PLACE Centre, Senior Director of Policy and Innovation at the Smart Prosperity Institute, and one of three authors of the National Housing Accord. Mr. Moffatt was among the three experts summoned to the Federal Ministerial Caucus meeting in August 2023.

"The lack of proper data about the rental situation has made it difficult to deal with the housing crisis. Here in Toronto there are huge differences in rents and practices between different landlords and buildings. Above-guideline rent increases have been used for very different ends - many unrelated to paying for needed maintenance - including tenant harassment, profiteering, and eviction. This rental registry will provide the valuable data we need to understand what is going on and come up with policies that address the underlying problems." - Dr. Alan Walks, Professor of Geography, Geomatics, and Environment at the University of Toronto and co-leader of the Affordable Housing Challenge.

"As Canada grapples with an acute housing crisis, the Rent Registry is a beacon of hope, offering a more transparent and affordable rental market for Ontarians. By providing comprehensive insights into rental properties and their associated costs, the Registry empowers renters, policymakers, and stakeholders with the information needed to make informed decisions and navigate the complex rental housing landscape." - Adam Mongrain, Director - Housing, Vivre en Ville

About Vivre en Ville

As a public interest organization, Vivre en Ville contributes to the development of sustainable communities throughout Quebec, working at the building, street, neighborhood, and agglomeration levels. Through its actions, Vivre en Ville fosters innovation and supports decision-makers, professionals, and citizens in creating high-quality, prosperous living environments that promote the well-being of all, while respecting collective interests and the capacity of ecosystems.

