Ontario recycler EFS-plastics acquires plastic manufacturer Exi-Plast

"Having worked closely with EFS as a supplier since 2016, it felt natural for Exi-Plast to join the EFS Group of Companies," said Exi-Plast President, Jeffrey Lang. "With EFS's backing, we are looking forward to increasing our production capacity and upgrading equipment over the next several months."

The acquisition of Exi-Plast fits into EFS's mission to reduce plastic waste by replacing the use of virgin plastic with high-quality, low-carbon recycled plastic. By purchasing Exi-Plast, EFS can directly manufacture finished products with high levels of post-consumer recycled plastic for its customers. Given the commitments made by brands and the Canadian federal government to increase their use of post-consumer recycled plastic, this enhanced vertical integration will allow EFS to recycle higher volumes of plastic collected from Canadian households.

"Our investment in Exi-Plast will increase our ability to serve customers looking to improve their environmental footprint," said EFS-plastics President & CEO Martin Vogt. "As we closely watch action being taken by both the federal government and the private sector, we see the increasing demand for recycled content as a lasting trend."

EFS-plastics Inc. (Listowel, Ontario) is a plastics recycler with a focus on producing high-quality 100% post-consumer polyethylene and polypropylene resin from household collected recyclables.

Exi-Plast Custom Moulding (Huron Park, Ontario) is a full-service provider of custom plastic molding services specializing in blow molded solutions for designers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide.

